Public Housing Eligibility Thresholds Will Be Cut Drastically

South Australia public housing eligibility thresholds are set to be slashed in a bid to see up houses for the states most vulnerable.

Single peoples with assets worth $480,000 are currently able to get a house, but this will be slashed to just $50,000.

Minister Michelle Lensink says the move will now prioritise those who need it the most.

“The public housing really is there for people who are the most vulnerable and that usually means that they’ve got very low income,” she said.

Current occupants need not worry as the new rules will only be effective from August 25 onwards.

The change, however, may apply retrospectively to those on the current waitlists but applicants with special needs are exempt.

