Following on from the successful launch of free public Wi-Fi in Millicent, the second stage is now complete with public Wi-Fi now available in Beachport.

The free Wi-Fi is now available in and around Beachport’s main shopping precinct, including the Visitor Information Centre, along Railway Terrace and Beach Road taking in the jetty and boat ramp.

Mayor Des Noll again highlighted that this project is being rolled out to specifically help support the communities, where it is hoped that it will encourage locals and visitors to spend more time in and around the towns.

"Council will shortly be distributing promotional material to clearly identify the free Wi-Fi zone and how to access it. This will include supplying shops and businesses with stickers and other material that can be displayed in their businesses," he said.