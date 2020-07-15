Public WiFi now available in Millicent

Tourists, visitors and the general public will be encouraged to spend more time in the main street precincts of Millicent, Penola and Beachport with free WiFi.

Free WIFI is now available in the Millicent main shopping precinct along George Street, Railway Terrace, Davenport Street and in the Domain and Millicent Swimming Lake areas, with Penola and Beachport scheduled to be turned on in the coming months.

Mayor Des Noll highlighted that projects such as these, help support our vibrant communities where it is hoped that both visitors and locals will spend more time in our main street shopping precincts.

Council is finalising promotional material to clearly identify the free WiFi zone and how to access it. We will be supplying shops and businesses with stickers and other material that can be displayed in their shop windows.

CEO Ben Gower said that the free WiFi has been installed to help stimulate our local business communities. Potential users will be able to identify the WiFi coverage on their devices and simply connect without the need for a password.