For any child of the '70s or 80's, we have some news.

Four words...

The Goodies... The Movie

That's right, Graeme, Bill and Tim are getting the band back together to make a feature length doco about the show that many of us Aussies grew up with.

And it seems that, finally, we have a good news crowdfunding story to crow about again.

It's all to celebrate 50 years of the iconic TV show. Fifty years?

Written by: @dantheinternut