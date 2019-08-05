Pump track project to attract international events

A ‘pump track’ will be constructed at Hastings Cunningham Reserve later this year. Swiss based company Velosolutions will work with the City of Mount Gambier to deliver the $150,000 project which includes the right to host at least two Red Bull Pump Track World Championship qualifying meetings locally.

A pump track is a circuit typically about a quarter of the size of a BMX track, designed to be ridden without pedalling. Riders gain momentum by ‘pumping’ - using up and down body movements on the terrain transitions of the track - instead of pushing or pedalling as would occur on a traditional BMX or cycling track.

“Council has received numerous requests for a facility of this type as part of consultation for the Youth Engagement Strategy and the State Government ‘Fund My Neighbourhood’ program,” City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin said.

“We’ve also had requests from individual ratepayers, so we know the community will embrace this concept and we are so excited to get started on this project.”

The track will be designed to encourage community spirit, learning and promote an active outdoor lifestyle for all.

“Velosolutions is a global leader in pump track and trail building and has constructed more than 45 pump tracks all over the world,” Cr Ben Hood said.

“The durable all weather facility will be accessible for first time riders and kids while still providing a challenge for more experienced riders.”

"It will be built on the edge of the Hastings Cunningham Reserve and means families and young people will be able to access the pump track on their bikes and scooters via the rail trail corridor.” - Councillor Ben Hood

Mount Gambier Mountain Bike Club president Andrew Jones and club member Nick Brooks lobbied Council to consider the initiative in recent years and feel the track will provide a point of difference for the city.

“A pump track will be a great asset to our community as it has a broad reach. Essentially, you can use anything with wheels on a pump track and its suitable for all ages including young kids on scooters, older teenagers on BMX bikes and it’s something parents can participate in too," Mr Brooks said.

Council aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the community through the provision of activity based recreational infrastructure.

“In a time that obesity is at the forefront, this is a gateway for people to get involved in a fun activity. A pump track bridges the gap between a skate park and a BMX track and enables easy access for people to get involved.”

Mountain bike and cycle tourism is a growing sector nationally and internationally. A dedicated track will provide Mount Gambier with an opportunity to build on its strengths as a cycling destination and provide economic benefit to the city.

“This project is a great opportunity for the city as Velosolutions are the exclusive designer and builders of pump tracks that form part of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship. The Mount Gambier pump track will be promoted on the global platform pumptrack.com This will be the first championship course in Australia, which could provide major tourism and economic benefits to the city,” Cr Hood said.

“Mount Gambier is not on the map for this type of activity, but it soon will be. There are only a handful of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship qualifying meetings and events internationally, so it’s a real win for our community,” Mr Jones said.

As part of the construction process, three international pump track experts and two experienced Australian trail builders will be on site to supervise the construction of the track and develop the raw shape including the fill, gravel and asphalt paving.

The track will be constructed during the fourth quarter of this year.

Further information about the project can be found at: www.haveyoursaymountgambier.com.au/pump-track