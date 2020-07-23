Pump track proposed for The City

A new neighbourhood pump track is proposed for Melaleuca Reserve, on the corner of Newton Crescent and Pressey Street, with the potential for construction to commence onsite within months.

“For many years the site has hosted a basic dirt track that has been informally maintained by park users,” City of Mount Gambier General Manager Nick Serle said.

“Ongoing consultation with park users and the surrounding neighbourhood has highlighted strong aspirations for the track to be enhanced, with a particular interest in improving safety, usability and the visual appeal of the current facility.”

The project will be designed and constructed by Velosolutions following successful completion of the Hastings Cunningham Reserve Pump Track.

“Following the tender process, Velosolutions was awarded the contract and as we’ve seen at Hastings Cunningham Reserve they are global leaders in pump track developments,” Mr Serle said.

The $60,000 project will include a 91 metre family-friendly, entry level track that will be asphalt sealed and suitable for all-weather use.

“While the project considers and complements the larger pump track facility located at Hastings Cunningham Reserve, this new track will be smaller which will create a fantastic entry level facility within the context of a neighbourhood reserve, primarily servicing the interests of the surrounding community.

Council is currently engaging with residents surrounding the site to enable those impacted to provide feedback on the proposed design and positioning within the reserve before a development application is lodged.

Subject to approval, the project is expected to be completed in December 2020.

To find out more, visit www.haveyoursaymountgambier.com.au/melaleuca-reserve-pump-track