Pure Blonde Goes Organic

No need to fear, healthier beer is here!

(kind of)

Pure Blonde has just released a range of organic beer in an attempt to appeal to the more health conscious beer drinkers of Australia.

The Pure Blonde Organic Lager is available from every major liquor store across the country, so if this is your sort of thing, there's no need to find a boutique brewery.

The beer is said to have the taste and alcohol content as the original, with the only difference being the hops and barely used are farmed without the use of artificial or synthetic chemicals.

It also has 80% less carbs than regular beer, so we guess that means you can have more?