Push For Booster Mandate As NSW Reports 31 Deaths

New South Wales Health has reported another 31 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

Hospital numbers are continuing to plunge, with just under 2,500 patients currently being treated in state hospitals.

The figures show there are 160 people receiving intensive care, no change from the previous day.

Just under 10,700 cases were reported by the health department.

In terms of the state's vaccination rollout, at least 94% of residents aged 16+ have received two doses against the virus.

After a slow month for NSW's booster blitz, there's an uptick for those opting to get their third dose - 42.8% of eligible residents ticked off their third dose.

There's an immediate push to mandated booster shots, NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns said essential workers should soon be required to have three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"We’re going to call on the government to mandate the essential workers who are required to get two doses of the vaccine, to get three doses," he said on 2GB radio.

"It rapidly reduces your ability to transmit the disease to other people and protects you from going to hospital and ICU units."

