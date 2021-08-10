The hospitality industry is pushing for mandatory Covid vaccines to open the sector back up.

A poll by restaurant and Catering Australia has found 63% of owners are on board with it.

Push for mandatory vaccinations for hospitality workers



While Justin Quill from Thompson Geer Lawyers says a code allows employers to make mandatory directions if reasonable.

“It’s easily able to be argued by the employer, that for health and safety reasons both of other staff members but also potentially the customers is necessary, so therefore it is a lawful direction.”

He added that these mandatory requirements by the employer can only be done if it is a reasonable request.

“It all comes down to whether or no the requirement being imposed by the employer is reasonable or necessary, employers can’t say right we want all of our employees to dye their hair purple.”

The poll also showcased that 53.5% of business owners want the right to turn away unvaccinated customers.

The proposed policy hopes to lower the chance of Covid being transmitted through staff and customers at hospitality businesses, which could prevent businesses closing their doors.

