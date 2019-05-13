Put Your Dressing Gown Away, Warm Overnight Temps For North Queensland

Last week it’s believed 75% of the Townsville population went hunting for their Cowboys themed slippers, and dressing gowns, while the other 25% tried to remember how to make a hot milo.

Temps were cooler than we’re used to, but they aren’t hanging around.

Some parts of the north woke up to 10 degrees on the coolest days last week, while over the next few days temps will be in the low 20s.

The chance of showers is likely, so expect the humidity to kick in a bit too.

On Wednesday we’ll wake up to 21 degrees with a 90% chance of rain, then just 70% chance of rain on Thursday.

Friday will see a low of 20 and max of 28, before a possibly overcast day on Saturday with a top of 28 degrees.

Ingham will have a higher chance of rain across the week with minimum temps of 21.

In Ayr minimum temperatures will range from to 18-20 with max temps hitting 27-28 and Bowen will see top temps of 28 and lows of 20-21 throughout the week.

TC Ann has formed and we’ll keep an eye on her path, but at this stage she’ll be making landfall between Cooktown and Cape York.

See more info about it here.

HEAR PRICEY'S POLLY POSTER SONG NOW:

