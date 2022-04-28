Putin Warns Of Retaliation As Rockets Hit Russian-Occupied City Of Kherson

Russia's war in Ukraine is evolving day-to-day, and President Vladimir Putin is warning any outsiders who get involved would be met with a swift response form Moscow.

Addressing lawmakers in St Petersburg, Putin made it clear his intentions to act on anyone interfering with the conflict against Ukraine.

"If someone intends to intervene into the ongoing events (in Ukraine) from the outside and creates unacceptable strategic threats for us, then they should know that our response to those strikes will be swift, lightning fast," he said.

"We have all the tools for this — ones that no one can brag about. And we won’t brag. We will use them if needed. And I want everyone to know this.

"We have already taken all the decisions on this."

It comes as UN Chief Antonio Guterres arrived in Kyiv, detailing the need to help civilians cross humanitarian corridors in Mariupol.

Earlier this week, Russia cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria through the state-run energy giant Gazprom.

In the Russian-occupies city of Kherson, in Ukraine's south, reports of rockets being fired into the villages by Ukrainians have emerged.

News broadcasts from both nations said a number of explosions were heard nearby, enough to knock Russian stations off the air.

Russian media groups began broadcasting live from Kherson a week ago. According to Russia, the complete siege of their forces in Kherson occurred earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Ukraine authorities say they plan to rename streets and monuments associated with Russia as result of the damages inflicted from Moscow's invasion.

