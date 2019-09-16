"Putrid": MG Slams The Brisbane Broncos Performance Against The Parramatta Eels

Triple M's Mark Geyer has smashed the Brisbane Broncos for their performance during the club's record loss agains the Eels in the Elimination Final on Sunday.

The Broncos' 2019 season ended in a 58-point loss to the Eels, the biggest loss in NRL Finals history.

It led to Geyer calling the Broncos' performance "putrid" when asked on The Rush Hour with MG on Monday night.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the first week of the finals which included the Raiders' stunning upset over the Storm; hear the full chat below.