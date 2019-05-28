Puurfect Way To Relax: Kitten Yoga Coming To The Gold Coast

Can you think of a more puuurfect way to relax, than by doing yoga while surrounded by kittens?

Karmably is embracing the latest animal yoga craze, guaranteed to make you start FELINE good and staying PAWsitive, by hosting kitten yoga on the Gold Coast next month.

The RSPCA will be bringing the kittens along for the one hour session involving beginner to intermediate blended Yoga and Sound Meditation, and if you happening to fall in love with your exercise pal, you can even adopt them afterwards.

The ticketed event is being held at Empire Fitness Arundel on June 23, and is all about encouraging people to be in the MEOW.