Qantas Adds New Flight Route From Townsville To Adelaide

Qantas have added an extra flight for the North Queensland market, becoming Townsville Airport's first new route in nearly a decade.

Flights from Townsville to Adelaide have begun earlier this month, adding additional flights for the next seven weeks.

“There has been a great response to our new flights from Adelaide to Townsville since they first went on sale earlier this year,” a Qantas spokeswoman said.

“These destinations have been incredibly popular with Queenslanders throughout Covid and we’re seeing that travellers from interstate are just as keen to visit the tropical north.”

The Qantas forged Townsville-Adelaide flight path is now the only direct link between the two cities, saving travellers over two hours of additional travel time.

Queensland Airport general manager Brendan Cook said both cities have embraced the additional flights - as the first cohort of passengers arrived safely on Monday September 13.

“We are thrilled to see an extra weekly flight added to this route so soon after the service was launched,” Mr Cook said.

“This gives a strong indication people are keen to travel when there are no restrictions stopping them.”

