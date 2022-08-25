Qantas Announces Dramatic Airfare Price Hike Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Qantas has announced it will be “passing on" the rising cost of fuel to passengers by increasing airfares.

From September domestic airfares are set to increase by 10 per cent, while international flight will jump by 20 per cent after the airline payed an extra billion dollars for fuel during 2021.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the changes are needed to help Qantas return to profit after a third year of massive losses.

“It’s fair to say that we’ve seen a dramatic rise in fuel,” Mr Joyce said on Thursday.

“For this year, we’re forecasting that we will be 60 per cent higher in fuel costs than we were back in 2019 before Covid.

“That means we’ll have a billion dollars more in the fuel bill compared to ’19, and we’ll only have 75 per cent of our international flying and less than 100 per cent of our domestic flying, so that’s a huge increase in costs,” Joyce said.

“We will still offer value for people, but it is a cost we have to pass on; it’s a cost we can’t digest given what we have gone through.” - Mr Joyce

Meantime, The Briefings Tom Tilly said Qantas started the week handing out $50 apologies and by the end of the week is jacking up fares.

“It’s clearly not about the customers, it’s about the money,” Tilly said.

To hear more listen here…

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.

a