Qantas Cabin Crew Set to Strike For Better Pay

Qantas domestic cabin crew have put the airline on notice and will go on industrial strike if their demand for better pay is not met.

While no dates for strikes or deadlines in place for Qantas to return an officer, passengers are being warned of more possible airport delays should the strike persists.

Ninety-nine per cent of the airline’s 1,200 attendants votes in favour of taking industrial action if Qantas didn’t meet at the table with a reasonable offer.

Under a new enterprise agreement offered by the airline, cabin crew would have shifts extended from 9.5 hours to 12 hours, and up to 14 hours in the event of disruption.

At the same time rest periods between shifts could be reduced to 10 hours, which national secretary Teri O’Toole said would only increase the issue of fatigue.

“Our members have languished under expired agreements for several years, while having to bear the burden of stand downs and the Covid pandemic,” Ms O’Toole said.

“Meanwhile the demand for travel has rebounded strongly and Qantas is enjoying multi-billion-dollar profits.

“Yet Qantas is asking its loyal employees, who stood by the airline through its worst days, to take pay freezes and sub-inflation pay rises while demanding massive productivity gains.”

