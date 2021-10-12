Qantas Flight From Brisbane To Sydney Listed As Exposure Site

Passengers onboard a weekend flight from Brisbane to Sydney are being told to get tested after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

People who travelled on the Qantas flight QF 509 bound for Sydney on Saturday, October 9 are now considered close contacts and must isolate for 14 days.

Fully vaccinated close contacts are only required to isolate for seven days if they return a negative test on the sixth day.

Qantas flight from Brisbane to Sydney listed as an exposure site

It is unclear at this stage whether the case was a worker or a passenger on the flight.

The Brisbane Airport has also been listed as a low-risk exposure site between 6 am and 7 am on the day of the flight.

To see a full list of exposure sites and dates and times, visit the Queensland Government website at www.qld.gov.au.

