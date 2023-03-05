Qantas Passengers At Melbourne Face Delays As Workers Strike

Qantas passengers at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday are facing travel delays as refuelling staff plan to walk off the job for 24 hours.

Refuelling company Rivet has been informed by the Transport Workers Union (TWU) a large group of workers plan to strike over an extended pay dispute.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The airline is anticipating the strike will cause delays for its Melbourne passengers but is desperately attempting to find fill-in staff.

Domestic and international flights with Qantas, QLink and freight carriers including DHL will be affected.

The TWU an Rivet have been bargaining over a new pay deal for 12 months, discussing managing increased workloads, hiring new staff and hirer pay.

TWU assistant branch secretary Mem Suleyman called on Rivet to respond to their requests to avoid disruptions to flights leaving Melbourne.

“In the current cost-of-living crisis it is unacceptable to expect workers to pick up extra responsibilities and work harder, faster and longer to make ends meet,” he said.

“These are workers in one of the most dangerous jobs in the airport, yet they are being pushed to the limit while pay and conditions fail to attract more workers to share the load.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.