Qantas Posts Billion Dollar Loss But Revenue Jumps As Borders Reopen

Qantas has posted a $1.86 billion statutory loss before tax, the third consecutive loss, after border closures and concern to travel affected earnings.

Qantas’ net loss after tax for the 2021/22 financial year decreased to $860 million, compared to $1.7 billion the previous year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

With travel demand only increasing since borders reopened, this combined with the airline’s recovery plan has resulted in a “significant improvement” to the balance sheet.

Net debt has fallen from a high of more than $6.4 billion to $3.9 billion at the end of the 2021/22 financial year, putting it below the optimal target range of $4.2 billion to $5.2 billion.

Increased travel has also seen Qantas’ revenue also up – recording a 53.5 per cent rise to $9.11 billion.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the figures were “staggering”, identifying how tough it has been “getting through to the other side”.

“The past year has been challenging for everyone. We had to ramp down almost all flying once Delta hit and stay that way for several months before ramping back up through multiple Omicron waves as we all learned to live with COVID in the community,” he said.

“We always knew travel demand would recover strongly but the speed and scale of that recovery has been exceptional.

“Our teams have done an amazing job through the restart and our customers have been extremely patient as the whole industry has dealt with sick leave and labour shortages in the past few months.

“Safety remains number one, but our service isn’t at the level expected of the national carrier.

“There is a lot of work happening to bring us back to our best, including hiring more people, rolling out new technology and reducing domestic flying so we have more sick leave cover.”

Joyce said the group, which is “even more confident in the future than we were six month ago”, was in a position for the airline to offer more travel routes, passenger facilities and staff travel benefits.

A Sydney-Auckland-New York has been announced to for take-off in June 2023, offering three return trips to the Big Apple per week.

A multi-million-dollar investment to build lounges in Adelaide, Auckland, Port Hedland, and Rockhampton was also announced.

“We’re back flying to most of our pre-COVID destinations, which is a fantastic achievement by our teams and so important for Australians reconnecting with the rest of the world,” Joyce said.

“We can’t wait to return to New York, and it’s made possible by the delivery of new aircraft, which have been caught up in delays that have impacted lots of airlines.

“We think this route will be very popular with Australians given the opportunity to connect via Auckland and it also gives New Zealanders more choice.”

Joyce also announced almost $200 million would be set aside for a non-executive recovery boost payment of $5000 and 1000 Qantas share rights for more than 17,000 people.

Shares worth $400 million will also be bought back.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.