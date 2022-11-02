QANTAS Responds To “Out Of Date” Shonky Awards

A QANTAS spokesperson has called out consumer watchdog group Choice for its “misleading” claims which led to the airline being dubbed the “spirit of disappointment”.

Choice claimed call wait times averaged 21 minutes, however QANTAS said it was actually around seven minutes, while time performance had improved by 30 per cent since July.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

QANTAS also defended its flight cancellations had also returned to its pre-COVID levels.

The spokesperson said that while performance had declined at stages throughout the year, Choice had failed to acknowledge the challenges that COVID and border closures

“We had several months of poor performance earlier in the year, but it’s improved significantly since August and we’re back to our pre-COVID level of service,” the spokesperson said.

“We’ve been very transparent with our performance figures, both good and bad, but Choice is using figures that are just wrong.

“No one is disputing the fact we had issues earlier this year, and we apologised for that, but it’s disappointing that Choice failed to acknowledge the impact that COVID and border closures have had on the entire aviation industry.”

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: