Qantas Scrap Covid Vaccination Requirements For All Passengers

Qantas are set to drop their vaccination requirements for both domestic and international travellers from July 19.

Qantas announced earlier today that passengers will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated to board their flights as per Government health advice.

The move follows the government’s announcement that travellers will no longer be required to provide a proof of vaccination certificate to enter Australia from July 6.

A Qantas spokesperson said that international travellers will still be required to check the requirements of the countries they are travelling to.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 may still be required by certain countries, so passengers should check the requirements of the country they are travelling to," they said.

“Qantas Group employees will still need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in line with Qantas Group policy.

“Additionally, masks will continue to be required where government regulations stipulate they must be worn, including onboard domestic flights in Australia.”

A number of other airlines dropped their vaccination requirements earlier this year with Qantas one of the last airlines to make the change.

