Qantas Testing Out Direct Flight From New York To Sydney This Weekend!

Could you sit on a plane for 20 hours without a stop over?

This weekend, Qantas is trialling the world's longest flight ever without stopping, leaving from the US Friday, and setting to land in Sydney Sunday morning.

The cabin will essentially be turned into a high-altitude laboratory with scientists and medical researches constantly monitoring the pilots and guinea pig passengers aboard the Boeing Dreamliner. Such monitoring will include brain scans to asses alertness and sleep activity.

Hopefully all goes to plan, and this is the new flight of our dreams.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.