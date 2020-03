Qantas to stand down two-thirds of employees temporarily as they release list of affected travel routes.

Two-thirds of Qantas and Jetstar employees will be asked to temporarily stand down as they cut international flights by 90% and domestic by 60.

A number of Cairns flights to destinations across Australia and the world will be impacted due to the decision.

Today, the company has released a full list of the reworked network, and also those which will be suspended until further notice.

Here all all flights, including the Cairns network which are affected and if you need to contact the airline:

Call 13 13 13 select menu option 1 24 hours, 7 days a week

QANTAS Revised Qantas mainline network