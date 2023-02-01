QantasLink Flight Forced To Land After Two People Injured During Turbulence

Two people have been hospitalised after a QantasLink flight from Brisbane to Hervey Bay experienced extreme turbulence.

The flight had only been airborne for a short time before it was forced to head back to Brisbane at around 2PM.

Emergency services including an ambulance were called to the airport to treat the injured passengers.

A man and woman were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

The woman is believed to have been a crew member, suffering from minor neck injuries.

The man was a passenger and suffered from bruising and cuts.

Their condition is currently unknown.

