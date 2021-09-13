QantasLink Launch New Townsville To Adelaide Flight Route

A new route flying into Townsville from the Festival City will reconnect family and friends, while delivering a much needed boost to the tourism sector.

The direct Adelaide-Townsville route marks 10 years since the last interstate service to Townsville Airport touched down.

Flying between the two cities three times a week, QantasLink will be delivering 30,000 opportunities to touch down and drop in, vacay or stay.

The Townsville Briefing

Townsville Airport General Manager Brendan Cook said that while other states remain closed "it is really exciting to celebrate the start of a new route".

“While we are still being impacted by COVID-19 management measures, these new services are a real positive for North Queensland,”

Flights between Townsville and Adelaide will run on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with one-way fares on sale from $179.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.