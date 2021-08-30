QLD and NSW Officials Work on A Resolution For The Border

Queensland officials say they're pushing for measures to help ease the impacts of the hard border closure.

They've met with the New South Wales Cross-Border Commissioner with an aim to come to an agreement about the border.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said that she wants a resolution to the border issues as well.

“Making it easier for these communities to co-exist together. It’s having an impact on family's lives, so we’ve extended the olive branch and we’ll hand it over to NSW now to see if they’ll come to the party.”

It comes after yet more anti-lockdown protests on the weekend with at least three people arrested at the Coolangatta/Tweed Heads border.

Acting Chief Superintendent Reece Wyldman confirmed one some of the protestors were violent toward police.

“One of those arrests actually involved the assault on one of our police officers, a serious assault.”

Residents on both sides of the border have been advocating for the border to be moved south to Yalgun, where Mount Warning already creates a natural barrier, resulting in fewer checkpoints.

Moving the border south of Coolangatta/Tweed hopes to allow border residents to move freely around their community for working commitments.

