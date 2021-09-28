QLD Border Bubble At Risk Following Two New Cases In Northern NSW

One new Covid case has been detected in Byron Bay only one day after being released from lockdown.

The Northern NSW Health district last night confirmed that two new cases had been detected with one in Byron Bay and the other in Kyogle.

Both are believed to have been infectious while in the community.

The news comes only one day after the Tweed and Byron Shire regions were released from lockdown and welcomed back into the QLD border bubble.

People in the Tweed and Byron Shire region will now be allowed to travel into QLD for essential purposes such as essential work, compassionate care and medical reasons.

The bubble however, is already being put at risk following the two new cases.

Health authorities are currently investigating how the two cases became infected and a list of exposure sites is still yet to be released.

Northern NSW Health District posted an alert to their Facebook page prompting people within the affected regions to come forward for testing.

"We are urging people right across our District to come forward for testing at the first sign of any COVID-19 symptoms," they wrote.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

