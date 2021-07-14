QLD Border Remains Open To Regional NSW For Now

There have been five new cases of Covid-19 in Queensland in the last 24 hours but none are community transmissions.

There have also been over 12,000 covid tests conducted as well as just under 12,000 Queenslanders who have received a jab in the last 24 hours.

To date, 710,000 doses have already been administered statewide.

In the Wide-Bay region, 27,000 residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

As Queensland continues its daily monitoring of Sydney’s evolving Covid-19 situation, the border is open yet another day to regional New South Wales.

Wastewater testing shows the COVID outbreak is still mainly in Greater Sydney and Deputy Premier Steven Miles says right now, the situation is contained.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in New South Wales, pleasingly the ongoing monitoring of sewerage indicates that the outbreak there is largely contained to Greater Sydney,” he said.

