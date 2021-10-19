QLD Borders To Open To Interstate Travellers In Time For Christmas

The state premier has announced the Queensland border are scheduled to open by Christmas for fully vaccinated travellers.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a list of new quarantine requirements surrounding the opening of borders under the state’s Covid vaccination plan.

The opening of the Queensland borders will be heavily dependent on the state hitting the double dose vaccination targets.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The new plan allows fully vaccinated interstate visitors including people from NSW and VIC to enter Queensland once the state hits it’s 70 percent double dose vaccination target.

Queensland is predicted to hit its 70 percent double dose vaccination target by November 19.

Any interstate visitors will need be fully vaccinated, travel into Queensland by air, return a negative Covid test 72 hours prior to arriving in QLD and will also be required to undertake home quarantine for 14 days.

There is potential for these dates to be moved forward if vaccination targets are hit earlier, which means 14-day quarantine will be removed if the state hits 80 per cent by December 17.

This is only the first step in the three-part road map, with 80 percent seeing interstate travellers arriving from either air or road, will need to return a negative Covid test 72 hours prior to departure and will no longer need to quarantine, while overseas travellers will still be required to home quarantine.

For those who do not meet these requirements, hotel quarantine will still be mandatory.

At 90 percent, there will be no requirements for fully vaccinated travellers.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is urging Queenslanders to get vaccinated ASAP to prepare for a likely Delta outbreak.

"If we are going to weather the storm, we can be so prepared for this storm if we get vaccinated now," she said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.