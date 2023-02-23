QLD Boy Waits For Marrow Transplant After Donation Abandoned At US Airport

A Queensland child has been left waiting for a bone marrow transplant after the marrow donation was left waiting on a tarmac in the US.

The donation is now on its way to Australia after the donation failed to make it onto a flight to Brisbane earlier this week.

Six-year-old Mateoh is awaiting the donation which will have to be assessed to ensure it is still suitable for transplant.

Mateoh’s mother was informed of the mix up by Queensland Children’s Hospital staff.

The six-year-old was diagnosed with chronic granulomatous disease back in 2019 and has since participated in more than nine experimental treatments.

Mateoh’s last transplant was a success but a second is required in order for him to survive after he was diagnosed with haemolytic uraemic syndrome.

Haemolytic uraemic syndrome occurs when the red blood cells begin to attack the patient’s body.

Mateoh has been waiting for a donor since his last hope at a transplant was thwarted after a British donor declined a transplant last minute forcing Mateoh to begin chemotherapy.

