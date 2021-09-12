QLD Breathes A Sigh Of Relief With No New COVID Cases

Queensland can breathe a sigh of relief today with no new local cases recorded, meaning there won't be a lockdown.

This comes after a 13-year-old student from St Thomas More College in Sunnybank tested positive on Friday.

Her mother, who is a staff member at Griffith University Nathan campus, tested positive later on in the day.

Yesterday, we saw 5 members of their household test positive, which had south-east Queensland preparing for a snap lockdown.

However, Deputy Premier Steven Miles has warned residents we're not out of the woods yet.

