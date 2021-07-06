QLD Breathes A Small Sigh Of Relief As One New Local Case Recorded

There are over 6500 Queenslanders currently quarantining due to the state’s most recent outbreak as ONE new locally acquired case, an asymptomatic student nurse, was recorded Tuesday morning.

The case is the latest link to the Portuguese Family Centre / Greek Community Centre cluster, originating from a flight attendant who unknowingly spread the virus in the community after completing hotel quarantine.

The case is a student nurse living in Kangaroo Point who is closely linked to the man from Sinnamon Park who returned a positive COVID result on Monday.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says the nurse

“Does her training through Griffith University. They’ve been on holidays since the 15th of June, and we’re just confirming, but we believe she hadn’t been on campus since that time.” - Dr Jeannette Young

Dr Young also revealed whilst the nurse was in good health and asymptomatic, because of this, the beginning of her infectious period cannot be identified.

“We have gone back to when she first had contact with the man,” - Dr Jeannette Young

The news comes as a small sigh of relief for the state, however, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has reiterated that there is more work to be done.

“If we are all doing the right thing we’ll all get through this together.” - Annastacia Palaszczuk

The cluster currently stands at 24 and all are the Alpha variant.

