QLD Covid Alert Downgraded To Green As Fourth Wave Ends

The state’s health department will continue to monitor the coronavirus in the upcoming months as the alert systems moves from amber to green.

It’s been determined Queensland is emerging from its fourth COVID-19 wave, and after nine weeks at the amber level, the state will move be on green alert.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The Queensland government has also ended its recommendation to wear masks indoors or on public transport – with masks also not required to be worn in healthcare settings, crowded indoor spaces or in ride-share vehicles.

However, if positive, people still must isolate. Facemask and vaccination mandates remain enforceable in hospitals and disability and other high-risk health settings.

Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said the state will still monitor COVID transmissions, reminding everyone it is still present despite the alert downgrade.

“If you are unwell, please stay at home and do a RAT. Report [that result],” Dr Gerrard said.

“The data we get from those is invaluable.”

There are 5,904 active cases in Queensland, with a further 806 reported on Wednesday.

People are still urged to stay at home if they are sick and test using rapid antigen tests.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.