QLD Expected To Hit Vaccination Milestone This Week

Queensland has recorded 17,445 new Covid infections and three more deaths with health officials pushing for Queenslanders to get their booster shots.

There are currently 670 patients in hospital with the virus, 49 people in intensive care and 16 people on ventilators.

The latest numbers come from 42,420 tests, 4,615 were from positive home rapid antigen tests.

This brings the total number of active cases to 203,657.

Of the deaths recorded in Queensland, one person was 103 years old, while the other two were in their 60’s and 80’s.

Of the latest deaths, tow had received one dose of the vaccine while one other was fully vaccinated but die for their booster shot.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard explained that the latest deaths accentuate the need for booster shots.

"The booster really makes a difference in terms of how severely you're going to get it, and whether you end up in hospital,” he said.

According to Dr Gerrard, the Gold Coast remains the main area of concern with cases erupting all over the city.

"The greatest pressure remains on the Gold Coast and Brisbane, south of the river,” he said.

As numbers continue to rise across Queensland, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the state is preparing to hit the 90 percent milestone at some point this week.

"91.55 per cent of the eligible population over 16 have had one dose of vaccination so all we need is for all of those people who have had their first dose to get the second dose and we will achieve a 90 per cent target for vaccinations." - Deputy Premier Steven Miles

“We are currently at 88.65 per cent of eligible Queensland fully vaccinated."

Mr Miles emphasised that vaccine mandates will not be eased when the state hits 90 percent.

"So, I would say to all of those who are unvaccinated, if you want to go to the pub, go and get vaccinated,” he said.

