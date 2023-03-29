QLD Independent Property Group To Fight Against Rental Increase Limit

The Queensland state government have announced their plans for a rental price increase limit following a roundtable on Tuesday.

The Palaszczuk government claimed the limit would allow renters a “fairer go” with landlords only permitted to increase rent once per year.

“The move is designed to balance the rights and interests of Queenslanders who rent, and property owners, to sustain healthy rental supply,” the state government said in a statement.

By limiting increases to once per year, Queensland will now align with other Australian jurisdictions which abide the same limitations.

“There are more than a million Queenslanders who rent their homes and every single one of them must be given a fair go,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“A fair go to pay rent they can afford and not be penalised for the cost of living situation all Australians find themselves in today.

“The great majority of landlords do the right thing and look after their tenants – but for those who do not, this is a wake up call.”

In response to the new limitations, Queensland’s largest independent property group have warned they may bring forward a class action against the plans on behalf of Queensland landlords.

