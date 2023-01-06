QLD Police Charge Woman With Murder Over Deaths Of Father & Daughter

Police have charged a woman with murder over the deaths of a man and his daughter in a shed fire in south Queensland.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a shed fire on Fenwick Road in Biggenden at around 12:20PM on December 20.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services found 54-year-old Todd Mooney and his 10-year-old daughter Kirra dead inside the shed.

Queensland Police have charged a 24-year-old woman with two counts of murder and one count of arson in relation to the deaths.

The arrest followed a call for public assistance by Queensland Police.

The 24-year-old will face the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.