QLD Premier Announces Free Sanitary Products In All State Schools
As part of charity partnership
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced vending machines with free female sanitary products for all Queensland state schools.
The machines are part of a $2.5 million partnership with charity ‘Share the Dignity’ making pads and tampons more accessible to all students.
The Palaszczuk government entered into a trial with the charity earlier in the year and recently announced the trial would be extended to include vending machines in all Queensland state schools.
The government initially announced that at least 62 Queensland schools would receive a “dignity vending machine”, with 58 more to follow.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the move will ensure children are not missing school as a result of lack of access to the necessary sanitary products.
“Access to free period products can make a real difference to children, especially students whose families are doing it tough, have unstable accommodation or are fleeing domestic and family violence,” she said.
“That’s why I am proud my government is providing funding to Share the Dignity, so they can roll a vending machine to every single state school in Queensland that wants one.”
Funding for the machines will be sourced from a $13.3 million investment into the Palaszczuk government’s upcoming budget.
13 hours ago
Article by:
Georgie Marr