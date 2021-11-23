QLD Premier Not Backing Down Over PCR Test Cost

The Queensland Government maintains they won’t drop the “gold standard” PCR test once the 80% double vaccination rate is reached when their border reopens next month.

But the cost of the rapid antigen test required 72 hours before travelling, has proven a tough pill to swallow.

In response to the $150 cost per person, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has called on National Cabinet to look at subsiding the test while Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has called on Queensland to consider cheaper rapid antigen testing.

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has fired back to express her disappointment that the measure has been politicised when it is only a temporary rule until the state reaches the 90 per cent double vaccination rate early next year.

“If someone came in without a PCR test and had the virus, it would spread like wildfire through the unvaccinated population of Queensland. I don’t want to see the people of Queensland get Covid for Christmas. The federal government might,” she said.

Once Queensland reaches the 80 per cent double vaccination rate, visitors and returning residents from Covid hotspots will be allowed entry permitted they are fully vaccinated and have a negative Covid test result in the 72 hours before travelling. On arrival, they won't be required to quarantine.

Once 90 per cent of the population is double vaccinated, quarantine will be limited to the unvaccinated only.

