QLD Premier Warns Rental Caps Could Be Introduced Amid Housing Crisis

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned she is not opposed to introducing price caps amid the ongoing rental crisis.

The Premier issued a statement yesterday following a report revealing the concerning increase in rental prices across the state.

The report ‘Blueprint to tackle Queensland’s Housing Crisis’ indicated that Queensland’s private rentals have increased faster than all other Australian states.

According to the report, rental prices on the Gold Coast have increased by 33 percent and 51 percent in Noosa.

At least 59 percent of low-income households are struggling with unaffordable housing costs with homelessness in QLD also rising by 22 percent since 2017; this is eight percent higher than the rest of Australia.

The area most impacted by homelessness is Brisbane inner city.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that “nothing is off the table” when looking for a solution to combat the housing crisis.

"I understand that this is a big issue for families. They are constantly being faced with huge increases in rent,” she said.

"A lot of people are continuing to move to Queensland and that is adding to the situation.”

