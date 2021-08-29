QLD Records 1 New COVID-19 Case As New Mass Vaccination Hub Announced

Queensland has recorded 1 new locally-acquired case of COVID-19, but the person was in home quarantine and the case is linked to the Brisbane school cluster.

6,500 tests were recorded yesterday, with over 14,000 vaccines administered.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the case is of no concern, as they are the last person of a particular family caught up in the school outbreak.

The Premier also announced a new mass vaccination hub will be opening up at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre at Boondall on September 8.

It will open to its first 1500 bookings, with it being ramped up to 3000 a day as more vaccines become available.

If you're keen to know about walk-ins, Premier Palaszczuk said they will have walk-in days where you won't been an appointment.

The new vaccination hub will allow those living in the north of Brisbane to access appointments closer to home.

