QLD Records No New Cases Overnight

Queensland have announced zero new cases in 24 hours and have downgraded yesterday’s cases to “not being cases”.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed that QLD currently has 762people in home quarantine, 37 active cases and 12,760 tests in 24 hours.

The state has reported 21,105 vaccinations bringing Queensland to 47 percent with their first dose and 28.29 percent with their second dose.

The Premier also revealed that the two truck drivers from yesterday’s Covid numbers are now classified as “not being cases”.

Ms Palaszczuk revealed that Queensland’s hotel quarantine system is under tremendous pressure which means policies will need to be changed immediately.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

As of noon today, QLD will be pausing all arrivals into hotel quarantine for two weeks, with the exception of those with medical and compassionate exemptions.

This means anyone attempting to relocate to the sunshine state will be forced to reapply for a border pass and book into one of the allocated hotels prior to arriving in Queensland.

This news follows reports that 5114 people were in hotel quarantine as of yesterday, 3257 of which are domestic arrivals while 1857 are international, all spread between 22 hotels across the state.

This has reportedly put the state’s resources and hotel staff under great pressure, which the QLD government hopes will be relieved following the two-week break.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that hotel quarantine is currently at capacity as “Queensland is being loved to death”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.