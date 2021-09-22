QLD Records One New COVID Case As Tweed Go Another Round Of Lockdown

Queensland reported one new COVID case in the state's south-east on Wednesday as the Tweed wakes to another seven-day lockdown.

It comes after revelations a crew member from reality TV show, 'I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!' burst the border bubble.

Police have since charged the 31-year-old Rushcutters Bay woman with breaching public health orders.

“Inquiries revealed the 31-year-old woman had been granted an exemption to travel to the area for work-related purposes only," a police statement said.

“She allegedly attended several businesses and venues in Byron Bay and Kingscliff over the weekend, which was in breach of the conditions of her exemption.”

The moral in this particular tale is to check-in using QR codes.

In this tragedy, the unfortunate outcome was a shattering of the border bubble that had reunited Tweed and Coolangatta.

With the Tweed and Byron LGAs once again listed as “restricted” zones by Queensland health officials bursts the cross-border community dream at 1am on Wednesday.

Queensland residents may only return into the state from a restricted area for limited essential purposes.

