QLD Records The Highest Number Of Covid Deaths To Date

Queensland has recorded 15,962 new Covid infections and 16 people have died during the last reporting period marking Queensland’s highest number of Covid deaths in the state so far.

There are currently 819 people being treated in hospital for the virus, 50 people in intensive care and 18 people on ventilators.

Nine of the 16 latest deaths were from residential aged care facilities.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said that of the 45 deaths we have seen as a result of the virus since early December, only one had received their booster shot.

"The virus does seem to be finding older people who have not received that third dose," he said.

While hospital case numbers have risen considerably since yesterday, Dr John Gerrard said we are still yet to hit our peak.

"The numbers are going up, there's no question about that," he said.

"That is what we've been predicting, we're heading towards our peak, that is still projected to be towards the end of this month."

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said there has been a concerning drop in vaccination appointments for people between the ages of 20 and 30.

"We know many of these people in this age group are the ones who are becoming positive with COVID," she said.

"I want to be clear that if you have had COVID that there is no reason to delay coming forward for a vaccination whether it's a first, a second or a booster.

"As long as you have recovered from your symptoms there is no reason to delay coming forward."

Health Minister D’Ath also announced new restrictions to hospital visitors in an attempt to contain the spread.

This will limit the number of visitors at any one time to two people in wards and one additional person in addition to the patient themselves, who can attend in an emergency department," she said.

