QLD Records Zero New Locally Acquired Cases Overnight

Queensland has reported zero new locally acquired cases today, bringing the total number of active cases to 51.

Great news for Queenslanders as Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announces zero new locally acquired cases for QLD, two new overseas acquired cases and a rise in vaccination numbers.

Yesterday the state recorded 11,000 tests and over 19,000 vaccines lifting QLD’s overall vaccination rates to 45.2 percent of eligible Queenslanders having received their first vaccine and 26.8 percent now fully vaccinated.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

The news comes as the QLD government announced the easing of restrictions across the state with QLD to reach some of the loosest restrictions the state’s seen in months by 4PM Friday, August 27.

While this is good news for Queensland, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as we are eligible as NSW Covid numbers continue to rise and creep closer to QLD borders.

Dr Young was adamant that even with tight border restrictions, the virus is still likely to make its way across the border.

As QLD celebrate zero new cases, a heavy police presence at the border is ensuring only eligible people from across state lines are entering the state with wait times down to five minutes as of this morning.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.