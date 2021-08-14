QLD Reports Seven New Cases Overnight

Queensland has recorded seven new cases overnight, six of which are locally acquired with all cases in quarantine while infectious.

Six of the cases are linked to the Indooroopilly cluster which includes the one year-old sibling of a child in hospital and five adults linked to Ironside State School and Boys Grammar School.

The seventh case is a four-year-old boy from Cambodia who has been in hotel quarantine.

This brings the current Indooroopilly cluster to 143.

While these low numbers are looking good for QLD, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath is still asking that people continue to come forward to be tested.

"Please come out and get tested if you have any symptoms whatsoever," she said.

22,774 people were tested throughout QLD on Friday, with 15,158 Covid vaccines administered.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr James Smith expressed his thanks to Queenslanders for their diligence with Covid restrictions.

"We want to extend our thanks to all of those families that have really done it pretty tough in quarantine. It’s not easy. It is a challenge.," Dr Smith said.

"And the fact that they have been so good and so compliant about their quarantining has meant that we’ve been able to get on top of this cluster and has meant we’re in the encouraging position that we’re in now."

Queensland now has 165 active cases.

