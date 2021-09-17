QLD's Border Bubble Shrinks & Police On Alert For Planned Protest At The Border Tomorrow

The Queensland border bubble has shrunk by around 50,000 people overnight with residents of the Lismore LGA now excluded.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath says they're continuing to monitor the situation in New South Wales.

"We will continue to watch those border zones very closely. The Chief Health Officer is getting updated daily and I welcome New South Wales informing me yesterday they were going to go into lockdown and we took the appropriate steps to follow that," he said.

Meanwhile, Tweed Heads police will be on alert tomorrow ahead of planned unauthorised protest activity.

Tweed/Byron Police District, as well as specialist units, will be out in force at the Coolangatta-Tweed border to ensure public health safety rules are enforced.

