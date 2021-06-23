QLD to Close Border to NSW Hotspots

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed that the state will close its border to NSW hotspots from 1 am Thursday.

It comes after the Bondi cluster grew to 21 positive cases on Wednesday morning.

The Sydney areas that are barred from crossing the Queensland border are the City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West, and Randwick.



The Premier said she could not risk the highly infectious Delta variant making its way into the state, ahead of restrictions easing on Friday, and is asking all Queensland residents to reconsider travel to Sydney at this point in time.

Palaszczuk confirmed that keeping the state safe from covid cases is a top priority, which could see border closure extend.

“People should be prepared that if there is further spread in New South Wales, this advice may have to be updated during the course of the day or into the evening.”

One new case of covid was detected in Queensland hotel quarantine on Tuesday night, it’s been detected as the Delta variant.

