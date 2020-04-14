Quarantine 1000 Countdown

The countdown that's better enjoyed on your own, Triple M's Quarantine 1000 has had listeners shocked with disbelief at the songs we've cracked out.

A countdown like we've never done before, here's the song list so far:



1000 Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life: Monty Python

999 She Sells Sanctuary: The Cult

998 Roll With It: Oasis

997 Layla: Derek & The Dominos

996 Promised You A Miracle: Simple Minds

995 Gotta Get Away: The Offspring

994 California Girls: David Lee Roth

993 Little Lion Man: Mumford & Sons

992 Let Love Rule: Lenny Kravitz

991 Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town: Pearl Jam

990 Dancing On The Jetty: INXS

989 Paint It Black: The Rolling Stones

988 Banditos: Refreshments

987 Purple Rain: Prince





986 Detroit Rock City: KISS

985 Where The River Flows: Collective Soul

984 Footloose: Kenny Loggins

983 The Nips Are Getting Bigger: Mental as Anything

982 Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart: Chris Cornell

981 Senses Working Overtime: XTC

980 Better Get A Lawyer: The Cruel Sea

979 Welcome To The Boomtown: David and David

978 Cherry Pie: Warrant

977 Cherry Bomb: John Mellencamp

976 Closing Time: Semisonic

975 Just Like Fire Would: The Saints

974 Pick You Up: Powderfinger

973 No Tragedy: The Radiators

972 Let Her Cry: Hootie and The Blowfish

971 Livin' Thing: Electric Light Orchestra

970 Stand: R.E.M.

969 Soul To Squeeze: Red Hot Chili Peppers

968 Once In A Lifetime: Talking Heads

967 With Arms Wide Open: Creed

966 The Globe: Big Audio Dynamite

965 King of Pain: The Police

964 Seven Wonders: Fleetwood Mac

963 That Ain't Bad: Ratcat

962 I'm On Fire: Bruce Springsteen

961 Barracuda: Heart

960 Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me: U2

959 Trouble: Lindsey Buckingham

958 One Week: Barenaked Ladies

957 The Boys Are Back In Town: Thin Lizzy

956 Stay: Oingo Boingo

955 Walls: Flowers

954 The Drugs Don't Work:] The Verve

953 Never Let Me Go: The Black Sorrows

952 Ex-girlfriend: No Doubt

951 Dreams: Van Halen

950 More Than Words: Extreme

949 Can't Help Myself: Flowers

948 Undone - The Sweater Song: Weezer

947 Similar Features: Melissa Etheridge

946 Armistice Day: Midnight Oil

945 Shiny Happy People: R.E.M.

944 Dude (Looks Like A Lady): Aerosmith

943 Lemon: U2

942 Goodbye Stranger: Supertramp

941 You're So Vain: Chocolate Starfish

940 Fashion: David Bowie





939 All Fired Up: Pat Benatar

938 Cathy's Clown: You Am I

937 Wild Wild Life: Talking Heads

936 The World I Know: Collective Soul

935 Rising Sun: Cold Chisel

934 Drive: R.E.M.

933 Midnight Blue: Lou Gramm

932 Look What You've Done: JET

931 Hot In The City: Billy Idol

930 Polyester Girl: Regurgitator

929 The Whole Of The Moon: The Waterboys

928 I Ain't Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore: Divinyls

927 The Best Thing: Boom Crash Opera

926 The Stroke: Billy Squier

925 Numb: U2

924 Roam: The B-52's

923 Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth: The Dandy Warhols

922 Who Can It Be Now: Men At Work

921 Poison: Alice Cooper

920 Real World: Matchbox 20

919 Just Keep Walking: INXS

918 I Want To Know What Love Is: Foreigner

917 Shadow Boxer: The Angels

916 Steal My Sunshine: Len

915 The Breakup Song: Greg Kihn Band

914 That's When I Think Of You: 1927

913 One Word: Baby Animals

912 Hey There Delilah: Plain White T's

911 We're Not Gonna Take It Twisted Sister

910 Blood Sugar Sex Magik: Red Hot Chili Peppers

909 Refugee: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

908 Strong Enough: Sheryl Crow

907 Keep Your Hands To Yourself: Georgia Satellites

906 It's In The Way That You Use It: Eric Clapton

905 Put Your Lights On: Santana

904 Too Many Times: Mental as Anything

903 In These Arms: Bon Jovi

902 Sledgehammer: Peter Gabriel

901 Some Might Say: Oasis

900 Modern Love: David Bowie

899 Feels Like The First Time: Foreigner

898 Still Got The Blues: Gary Moore

897 Synchronicity II: The Police

896 Seether: Veruca Salt

895 Shout: Tears For Fears

894 Teenage Dirtbag: Wheatus

893 Angel of Harlem: U2

892 Where The Wild Roses Grow: Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue

891 Only The Good Die Young: Billy Joel

890 Don't Speak: No Doubt

889 Best Of Both Worlds: Midnight Oil

888 Weather With You: Crowded House

887 Should I Stay Or Should I Go: The Clash

886 Brick: Ben Folds Five

885 Love Removal Machine: The Cult

884 Romeo And Juliet: Dire Straits

883 In The Summertime: Thirsty Merc





882 Lake Of Fire: Nirvana

881 It Must Be Love: Madness

880 Kickstart My Heart: Motley Crue

879 Scar Tissue: Red Hot Chili Peppers

878 The Horses: Daryl Braithwaite

877 Shutdown: Australian Crawl

876 Sunday Morning: No Doubt

875 Livin' On The Edge: Aerosmith

874 Hungry Like The Wolf: Duran Duran

873 The Chain: Fleetwood Mac

872 Run To The Hills: Iron Maiden

871 Pure Morning: Placebo

870 You Can Call Me Al: Paul Simon

869 Black Stick: The Cruel Sea

868 We Didn't Start The Fire: Billy Joel

867 Sweet Sixteen: Billy Idol

866 Rock Lobster: The B-52's

865 Superblood Wolfmoon: Pearl Jam

864 Rockaria: Electric Light Orchestra

863 Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses: U2

862 Hurts So Good: John Mellencamp

861 Nothing Too Serious: Icehouse

860 Don't Cry: Guns N' Roses

859 Sanctify Yourself: Simple Minds

858 Rocks: Primal Scream

857 So Lonely: The Police

856 She Drives Me Crazy: Fine Young Cannibals

855 Ride The Night Away: Jimmy Barnes

854 Pepper: Butthole Surfers

853 Pump It Up: Elvis Costello and The Attractions

852 Hot For Teacher: Van Halen

851 Here Without You: 3 Doors Down

850 Land Of Confusion: Genesis

849 Karma Police: Radiohead

848 Indisposed: Australian Crawl

847 We Built This City: Starship

846 Hitchin' A Ride: Green Day

845 Long Train Runnin: The Doobie Brothers

844 Gimme All Your Lovin': ZZ Top

843 The Bad Touch: The Bloodhound Gang

842 Soul Revival: Johnny Diesel and The Injectors

841 What's Up?: 4 Non Blondes

840 Star Hotel: Cold Chisel

839 The Final Countdown: Europe

838 The Fly: U2

837 You Might Think: The Cars

836 Miss You Love: Silverchair

835 My Obsession: Icehouse

834 Sweet Home Alabama: Lynyrd Skynyrd

833 What I Got: Sublime

832 The One Thing: INXS

831 Tucker's Daughter: Ian Moss

830 Zombie: The Cranberries

829 To Cut a Long Story Short: Spandau Ballet

828 The Joker: The Steve Miller Band

827 Hercules: Midnight Oil

826 The Day You Come: Powderfinger

825 The Heat Is On: Glenn Frey

824 Touch: Noiseworks

823 Message In A Bottle: The Police

822 Right Here, Right Now: Jesus Jones

821 Science Fiction: Divinyls

820 Popular: Nada Surf

819 Radio Ga Ga: Queen

818 Why Can't I Be You: The Cure

817 With A Little Help From My Friends: Joe Cocker

816 Until The End Of The World: U2

815 The Power Of Love: Huey Lewis and the News

814 Dirty Blvd: Lou Reed

813 Swallowed: Bush

812 Solsbury Hill: Peter Gabriel

811 Welcome To The Jungle: Guns N' Roses

810 Treaty: Yothu Yindi

809 The Loved One: INXS

808 You Make Loving Fun: Fleetwood Mac

807 What's My Age Again?: Blink-182

806 Death Defying: Hoodoo Gurus

805 Walking In Memphis: Marc Cohn

804 You Got Nothing I Want: Cold Chisel

803 Somebody That I Used To Know: Gotye feat Kimbra

802 Walls Came Down: Call

801 World Where You Live: Crowded House





800 The Distance: CAKE

799 Rag Doll: Aerosmith

798 True Tears Of Joy: Hunters & Collectors

797 Turning Japanese: The Vapors

796 Wasting My Time: Default

795 Rebel Rebel: David Bowie

794 When I Grow Up: Garbage

793 Skin Deep: The Stranglers

792 Girls and Boys: Blur

791 When The Generals Talk: Midnight Oil

790 Unwell: Matchbox 20

789 Young Years: Dragon

788 Hungry Heart: Bruce Springsteen

787 You Could Be Mine: Guns N' Roses

786 The Streets Of Your Town: The Go Betweens

785 Take A Picture: Filter

784 The Unforgettable Fire: U2

783 Werewolves Of London: Warren Zevon

782 The Way: Fastball

781 Lay Your Hands On Me: Bon Jovi

780 Urgent: Foreigner

779 Today: Smashing Pumpkins

778 Love Is The Drug: Roxy Music

777 Voices Carry: Til Tuesday

776 The Right Time: Hoodoo Gurus

775 Six Months In A Leaky Boat: Split Enz

774 You've Got To Hide Your Love Away: Eddie Vedder

773 Roadhouse Blues: The Doors

772 One Of Us: Joan Osborne

771 Tainted Love: Soft Cell

770 Welcome To Paradise: Green Day

769 Let's Go: The Cars

768 Back To The Wall: Divinyls

767 Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing: Chris Isaak

766 Hammer To Fall: Queen

765 Alright: Supergrass

764 Love Bites: Def Leppard

763 Original Prankster: The Offspring

762 Call Me: Blondie

761 Beautiful Girl: INXS

760 Rain: Dragon

759 I Don't Want To Miss A Thing: Aerosmith

758 Fall Of Rome: James Reyne

757 Peaches: The Presidents Of The United States Of America

756 Baker Street: Gerry Rafferty

755 Dirty Creature: Split Enz

754 Onion Skin: Boom Crash Opera

753 My Own Worst Enemy: Lit

752 Tusk: Fleetwood Mac

751 Blister In The Sun: Violent Femmes

750 How Far We've Come: Matchbox 20

749 Wanted Dead Or Alive: Bon Jovi

748 The Song Formerly Known As: Regurgitator

747 Forever Now: Cold Chisel

746 Kiss This Thing Goodbye: Del Amitri

745 Miss You: The Rolling Stones

744 Abracadabra: The Steve Miller Band

743 I Remember You: Skid Row

742 When Tomorrow Comes: Eurythmics

741 Hero Of The Day: Metallica

740 Dreamer: Supertramp

739 Waiting For The Sun: Powderfinger

738 Echo Beach: Martha and the Muffins

737 All Torn Down: The Living End

736 Don't Get Me Wrong: Pretenders

735 Shoot To Thrill: AC/DC

734 Zebra: The John Butler Trio

733 All I Want Is You: U2

732 Only Happy When It Rains: Garbage

731 Dancing In The Street:David Bowie and Mick Jagger

730 I Believe In A Thing Called Love: The Darkness

729 Breakaway: Big Pig

728 Distant Sun: Crowded House

727 You Better You Bet: The Who

726 1979: Smashing Pumpkins

725 A Town Called Malice: The Jam

724 Baby Don’t Cry: INXS

723 Are You Old Enough?: Dragon

722 Higher Ground: Red Hot Chili Peppers

721 Alone With You: The Sunnyboys

720 Butterfly: Crazy Town

719 Got My Mind Set On You: George Harrison

718 Comin' Down: The Angels

717 Close To Me: The Cure

716 Living Type: Powderfinger

715 And She Was: Talking Heads

714 The Impression That I Get: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

713 Ashes To Ashes: David Bowie

712 Don't Tear It Down: Spy Vs. Spy

711 Good Better Than: Ezra

710 Oh Yeah: Green Day

709 Rhiannon: Fleetwood Mac



708 Baggy Trousers: Madness

707 Bullet The Blue Sky: U2

706 Leaving Home: Jebediah

705 Sweet Dreams: Eurythmics

704 Let There Be Rock: AC/DC

703 Mr Jones: Counting Crows

702 Nothin' But A Good Time: Poison

701 December: Collective Soul

700 I Want To Break Free: Queen

699 Hanging By A Moment Lifehouse

698 Smoke On The Water: Deep Purple

697 American Woman: Lenny Kravitz

696 Games Without Frontiers: Peter Gabriel

695 Killing In The Name Of: Rage Against The Machine

694 Bad Medicine: Bon Jovi

693 Chasing Cars: Snow Patrol

692 De do do do, de da da da: The Police

691 It's Only Rock'N'Roll (But I like it): The Rolling Stones

690 I Think I'm Paranoid: Garbage

689 My Girl: Hoodoo Gurus

688 Great Wall: Boom Crash Opera

687 Can't Stop This Thing We Started: Bryan Adams

686 Dancing With Myself: Billy Idol

685 Danger Zone: Kenny Loggins

684 Hot Blooded: Foreigner

683 Evidence: Faith No More

682 Brass In Pocket: Pretenders

681 Lay Down Your Guns: Jimmy Barnes

680 Champagne Supernova: Oasis

679 Listen To The Music: The Doobie Brothers

678 Copperhead Road: Steve Earle

677 Like A Stone: Audioslave

676 Rush: Big Audio Dynamite

675 Ship Of Fools: World Party

674 Hells Bells: AC/DC

673 Freshmen: The Verve Pipe

672 Mysterious Ways: U2

671 The One I Love: R.E.M.

670 Let's Get Rocked: Def Leppard

669 Buffalo Soldier: Bob Marley And The Wailers

668 Rearviewmirror: Pearl Jam

667 Good Times: INXS & Jimmy Barnes

666 The Number Of The Beast: Iron Maiden

665 Dakota: Stereophonics

664 Free Fallin': Tom Petty

663 Shout It Out Loud: KISS

662 Now We're Getting Somewhere: Crowded House

661 Australiana: Austen Tayshus

660 Monkey Wrench: Foo Fighters

659 Hollywood Nights: Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

658 Just Like Paradise: David Lee Roth

657 We're All In This Together: Ben Lee

656 Flesh For Fantasy: Billy Idol

655 Morning Glory: Oasis

654 Under The Milky Way: The Church

653 Tie Your Mother Down: Queen

652 If You Could Only See: Tonic

651 Pride (in the name of love): U2

650 I Wish It Would Rain Down: Phil Collins

649 Centerfold: J. Geils Band

648 Aeroplane: Red Hot Chili Peppers

647 Cocaine: J.J. Cale

646 I Will Survive: CAKE

645 Rush You: Baby Animals

644 Flame Trees: Cold Chisel

643 Turn Me Loose: Loverboy

642 Hate To Say I Told You So: The Hives

641 Don't Dream It's Over: Crowded House

640 Read About It: Midnight Oil

639 Cats in The Cradle: Ugly Kid Joe

638 Ego (is not a dirty word): Skyhooks

637 Lost And Running: Powderfinger

636 Unchain My Heart: Joe Cocker

635 Flagpole Sitta: Harvey Danger

634 Alive and Kicking: Simple Minds

633 Roll On: The Living End

632 Money: Pink Floyd

631 Chained To The Wheel: The Black Sorrows

630 Plush: Stone Temple Pilots

629 My Baby: Cold Chisel

628 The Man: The Killers

627 Kashmir: Led Zeppelin

626 Sussudio: Phil Collins

625 Miss Freelove '69: Hoodoo Gurus

624 Breakdown: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

623 If You Leave Me Can I Come Too: Mental as Anything

622 Gone Away: The Offspring

621 When The River Runs Dry: Hunters & Collectors

620 Let's Stick Together:Bryan Ferry

619 Every Morning: Sugar Ray

618 For Those About To Rock (We Salute You): AC/DC

617 Hanging On The Telephone: Blondie

616 Cry In Shame:Johnny Diesel and The Injectors

615 Adam's Song: Blink-182

614 Heartache Tonight: Eagles

613 China Girl: David Bowie

612 D.A.F:. Powderfinger

611 Crazy: Icehouse

610 What I Like About You: The Romantics

609 Lonely No More :Rob Thomas





608 Orange Crush: R.E.M.

607 Almost With You: The Church

606 Fell On Black Days: Soundgarden

605 Evil Woman: Electric Light Orchestra

604 Bad To The Bone: George Thorogood

603 Viva La Vida: Coldplay

602 Bittersweet: Hoodoo Gurus

601 As The Days Go By: Daryl Braithwaite

600 Comedown: Bush

599 Sharp Dressed Man: ZZ Top

598 All Star: Smash Mouth

597 Because The Night: Patti Smith Group

596 Love In An Elevator: Aerosmith

595 Breakfast In America: Supertramp

594 By The Way: Red Hot Chili Peppers

593 TakeMe Back: Noiseworks

592 Give A Little Bit: Supertramp

591 Relax: Frankie Goes To Hollywood

590 Dammit: Blink-182

589 Fast Car: Tracy Chapman

588 Kiss The Dirt : INXS

587 Drops Of Jupiter: Train

586 JAack and Diane: John Mellencamp

585 Roll With It: Steve Winwood

584 Always On The Run: Lenny Kravitz

583 Bizarre Love Triange: New Order

582 All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You: Heart

581 High Voltage: AC/DC

580 Glittering Prize: Simple Minds

579 Keep The Faith: Bon Jovi

578 Blue Jean: David Bowie

577 Numb: Linkin Park

576 OnThe Turning Away: Pink Floyd

575 Hey Jealousy: Gin Blossoms

574 Overkill: Men At Work

573 Don't Bring Me Down: Electric Light Orchestra

572 In The End: Linkin Park

571 Girls On Film: Duran Duran

570 Come Anytime: Hoodoo Gurus

569 Drive: The Cars

568 Pretty Fly (For A White Guy): The Offspring

567 Everybody Wants To Rule The World: Tears For Fears

566 Paradise By The Dashboard Light: Meat Loaf

565 My Friends: Red Hot Chili Peppers

564 Dr. Feelgood: Motley Crue

563 I'm Still Standing: Elton John

562 This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race: Fall Out Boy

561 One Headlight:The Wallflowers

560 Animal: Def Leppard

559 Who Are You: The Who

558 Edge Of Seventeen: Stevie Nicks

557 Love Your Way: Powderfinger

556 Simply Irresistible: Robert Palmer

555 Shutting Down Our Town: Jimmy Barnes





554 Come Said The Boy: Mondo Rock

553 Santa Monica: Everclear

552 Small Town: John Mellencamp

551 Lust For Life: Iggy Pop

550 Reckless: Australian Crawl

549 Two Princes: Spin Doctors

548 I See Red: Split Enz

547 Unguarded Moment: The Church

546 Lonely Boy: The Black Keys

545 Higher Love: Steve Winwood

544 Touch Peel And Stand: Days Of The New

543 Whole Lotta Rosie: AC/DC

542 This is How a Heart Breaks: Rob Thomas

541 To Look At You: INXS

540 Buddy Holly: Weezer

539 Is She Really Going Out With Him?: Joe Jackson

538 Born In The U.S.A: Bruce Springsteen

537 Antmusic: Adam Ant

536 Tonight, Tonight: Smashing Pumpkins

535 Dancing In The Storm: Boom Crash Opera

534 Beast Of Burden: The Rolling Stones

533 Thnks Fr Th Mmrs: Fall Out Boy

532 I Got You: Split Enz

531 Father's Day: Weddings Parties Anything

530 Desire: U2

529 Bette Davis Eyes: Kim Carnes

528 Longview: Green Day

527 Time: Pink Floyd

526 Have A Nice Day: Bon Jovi

525 Our House: Madness

524 Every Rose Has Its Thorn: Poison

523 Spoonman: Soundgarden

522 Can't Stand Losing You: The Police

521 Let's Dance: David Bowie

520 Let Me Down Easy: Gang Of Youths

519 What's My Scene: Hoodoo Gurus

518 You're My Best Friend: Queen

517 Shine: Collective Soul

516 I Hear Motion: Models

515 Runnin' Down A Dream: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

514 In Bloom: Nirvana

513 Space Oddity: David Bowie

512 Only Wanna Be With You: Hootie and The Blowfish

511 I Send A Message: INXS

510 Uprising:Muse

509 Hole Hearted: Extreme

508 Us and Them: Pink Floyd

507 Mrs. Robinson: The Lemonheads

506 Check It Out: John Mellencamp

505 Bring Me To Life: Evanescence

504 Choir Girl: Cold Chisel

503 Save Tonight: Eagle-Eye Cherry

502 Turn A Blind Eye: Hunters & Collectors

501 Run Like Hell: Pink Floyd

500 Iris: Goo Goo Dolls

499 China Grove: The Doobie Brothers

498 Gold On The Ceiling: The Black Keys

497 Sweet Guy: Paul Kelly and The Messengers

496 Generals and Majors: XTC

495 Freak: Silverchair

494 Somebody To Love: Queen

493 When Love Comes To Town: U2 and B.B. King

492 High and Dry: Radiohead

491 Beautiful People: Australian Crawl

490 Black Fingernails Red Wine: Eskimo Joe

489 My Generation: The Who

Keep listening and checking in online for what's going to be number 1.

