Quarantine 1000 Countdown
The list so far
The countdown that's better enjoyed on your own, Triple M's Quarantine 1000 has had listeners shocked with disbelief at the songs we've cracked out.
A countdown like we've never done before, here's the song list so far:
1000 Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life: Monty Python
999 She Sells Sanctuary: The Cult
998 Roll With It: Oasis
997 Layla: Derek & The Dominos
996 Promised You A Miracle: Simple Minds
995 Gotta Get Away: The Offspring
994 California Girls: David Lee Roth
993 Little Lion Man: Mumford & Sons
992 Let Love Rule: Lenny Kravitz
991 Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town: Pearl Jam
990 Dancing On The Jetty: INXS
989 Paint It Black: The Rolling Stones
988 Banditos: Refreshments
987 Purple Rain: Prince
986 Detroit Rock City: KISS
985 Where The River Flows: Collective Soul
984 Footloose: Kenny Loggins
983 The Nips Are Getting Bigger: Mental as Anything
982 Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart: Chris Cornell
981 Senses Working Overtime: XTC
980 Better Get A Lawyer: The Cruel Sea
979 Welcome To The Boomtown: David and David
978 Cherry Pie: Warrant
977 Cherry Bomb: John Mellencamp
976 Closing Time: Semisonic
975 Just Like Fire Would: The Saints
974 Pick You Up: Powderfinger
973 No Tragedy: The Radiators
972 Let Her Cry: Hootie and The Blowfish
971 Livin' Thing: Electric Light Orchestra
970 Stand: R.E.M.
969 Soul To Squeeze: Red Hot Chili Peppers
968 Once In A Lifetime: Talking Heads
967 With Arms Wide Open: Creed
966 The Globe: Big Audio Dynamite
965 King of Pain: The Police
964 Seven Wonders: Fleetwood Mac
963 That Ain't Bad: Ratcat
962 I'm On Fire: Bruce Springsteen
961 Barracuda: Heart
960 Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me: U2
959 Trouble: Lindsey Buckingham
958 One Week: Barenaked Ladies
957 The Boys Are Back In Town: Thin Lizzy
956 Stay: Oingo Boingo
955 Walls: Flowers
954 The Drugs Don't Work:] The Verve
953 Never Let Me Go: The Black Sorrows
952 Ex-girlfriend: No Doubt
951 Dreams: Van Halen
950 More Than Words: Extreme
949 Can't Help Myself: Flowers
948 Undone - The Sweater Song: Weezer
947 Similar Features: Melissa Etheridge
946 Armistice Day: Midnight Oil
945 Shiny Happy People: R.E.M.
944 Dude (Looks Like A Lady): Aerosmith
943 Lemon: U2
942 Goodbye Stranger: Supertramp
941 You're So Vain: Chocolate Starfish
940 Fashion: David Bowie
939 All Fired Up: Pat Benatar
938 Cathy's Clown: You Am I
937 Wild Wild Life: Talking Heads
936 The World I Know: Collective Soul
935 Rising Sun: Cold Chisel
934 Drive: R.E.M.
933 Midnight Blue: Lou Gramm
932 Look What You've Done: JET
931 Hot In The City: Billy Idol
930 Polyester Girl: Regurgitator
929 The Whole Of The Moon: The Waterboys
928 I Ain't Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore: Divinyls
927 The Best Thing: Boom Crash Opera
926 The Stroke: Billy Squier
925 Numb: U2
924 Roam: The B-52's
923 Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth: The Dandy Warhols
922 Who Can It Be Now: Men At Work
921 Poison: Alice Cooper
920 Real World: Matchbox 20
919 Just Keep Walking: INXS
918 I Want To Know What Love Is: Foreigner
917 Shadow Boxer: The Angels
916 Steal My Sunshine: Len
915 The Breakup Song: Greg Kihn Band
914 That's When I Think Of You: 1927
913 One Word: Baby Animals
912 Hey There Delilah: Plain White T's
911 We're Not Gonna Take It Twisted Sister
910 Blood Sugar Sex Magik: Red Hot Chili Peppers
909 Refugee: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
908 Strong Enough: Sheryl Crow
907 Keep Your Hands To Yourself: Georgia Satellites
906 It's In The Way That You Use It: Eric Clapton
905 Put Your Lights On: Santana
904 Too Many Times: Mental as Anything
903 In These Arms: Bon Jovi
902 Sledgehammer: Peter Gabriel
901 Some Might Say: Oasis
900 Modern Love: David Bowie
899 Feels Like The First Time: Foreigner
898 Still Got The Blues: Gary Moore
897 Synchronicity II: The Police
896 Seether: Veruca Salt
895 Shout: Tears For Fears
894 Teenage Dirtbag: Wheatus
893 Angel of Harlem: U2
892 Where The Wild Roses Grow: Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue
891 Only The Good Die Young: Billy Joel
890 Don't Speak: No Doubt
889 Best Of Both Worlds: Midnight Oil
888 Weather With You: Crowded House
887 Should I Stay Or Should I Go: The Clash
886 Brick: Ben Folds Five
885 Love Removal Machine: The Cult
884 Romeo And Juliet: Dire Straits
883 In The Summertime: Thirsty Merc
882 Lake Of Fire: Nirvana
881 It Must Be Love: Madness
880 Kickstart My Heart: Motley Crue
879 Scar Tissue: Red Hot Chili Peppers
878 The Horses: Daryl Braithwaite
877 Shutdown: Australian Crawl
876 Sunday Morning: No Doubt
875 Livin' On The Edge: Aerosmith
874 Hungry Like The Wolf: Duran Duran
873 The Chain: Fleetwood Mac
872 Run To The Hills: Iron Maiden
871 Pure Morning: Placebo
870 You Can Call Me Al: Paul Simon
869 Black Stick: The Cruel Sea
868 We Didn't Start The Fire: Billy Joel
867 Sweet Sixteen: Billy Idol
866 Rock Lobster: The B-52's
865 Superblood Wolfmoon: Pearl Jam
864 Rockaria: Electric Light Orchestra
863 Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses: U2
862 Hurts So Good: John Mellencamp
861 Nothing Too Serious: Icehouse
860 Don't Cry: Guns N' Roses
859 Sanctify Yourself: Simple Minds
858 Rocks: Primal Scream
857 So Lonely: The Police
856 She Drives Me Crazy: Fine Young Cannibals
855 Ride The Night Away: Jimmy Barnes
854 Pepper: Butthole Surfers
853 Pump It Up: Elvis Costello and The Attractions
852 Hot For Teacher: Van Halen
851 Here Without You: 3 Doors Down
850 Land Of Confusion: Genesis
849 Karma Police: Radiohead
848 Indisposed: Australian Crawl
847 We Built This City: Starship
846 Hitchin' A Ride: Green Day
845 Long Train Runnin: The Doobie Brothers
844 Gimme All Your Lovin': ZZ Top
843 The Bad Touch: The Bloodhound Gang
842 Soul Revival: Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
841 What's Up?: 4 Non Blondes
840 Star Hotel: Cold Chisel
839 The Final Countdown: Europe
838 The Fly: U2
837 You Might Think: The Cars
836 Miss You Love: Silverchair
835 My Obsession: Icehouse
834 Sweet Home Alabama: Lynyrd Skynyrd
833 What I Got: Sublime
832 The One Thing: INXS
831 Tucker's Daughter: Ian Moss
830 Zombie: The Cranberries
829 To Cut a Long Story Short: Spandau Ballet
828 The Joker: The Steve Miller Band
827 Hercules: Midnight Oil
826 The Day You Come: Powderfinger
825 The Heat Is On: Glenn Frey
824 Touch: Noiseworks
823 Message In A Bottle: The Police
822 Right Here, Right Now: Jesus Jones
821 Science Fiction: Divinyls
820 Popular: Nada Surf
819 Radio Ga Ga: Queen
818 Why Can't I Be You: The Cure
817 With A Little Help From My Friends: Joe Cocker
816 Until The End Of The World: U2
815 The Power Of Love: Huey Lewis and the News
814 Dirty Blvd: Lou Reed
813 Swallowed: Bush
812 Solsbury Hill: Peter Gabriel
811 Welcome To The Jungle: Guns N' Roses
810 Treaty: Yothu Yindi
809 The Loved One: INXS
808 You Make Loving Fun: Fleetwood Mac
807 What's My Age Again?: Blink-182
806 Death Defying: Hoodoo Gurus
805 Walking In Memphis: Marc Cohn
804 You Got Nothing I Want: Cold Chisel
803 Somebody That I Used To Know: Gotye feat Kimbra
802 Walls Came Down: Call
801 World Where You Live: Crowded House
800 The Distance: CAKE
799 Rag Doll: Aerosmith
798 True Tears Of Joy: Hunters & Collectors
797 Turning Japanese: The Vapors
796 Wasting My Time: Default
795 Rebel Rebel: David Bowie
794 When I Grow Up: Garbage
793 Skin Deep: The Stranglers
792 Girls and Boys: Blur
791 When The Generals Talk: Midnight Oil
790 Unwell: Matchbox 20
789 Young Years: Dragon
788 Hungry Heart: Bruce Springsteen
787 You Could Be Mine: Guns N' Roses
786 The Streets Of Your Town: The Go Betweens
785 Take A Picture: Filter
784 The Unforgettable Fire: U2
783 Werewolves Of London: Warren Zevon
782 The Way: Fastball
781 Lay Your Hands On Me: Bon Jovi
780 Urgent: Foreigner
779 Today: Smashing Pumpkins
778 Love Is The Drug: Roxy Music
777 Voices Carry: Til Tuesday
776 The Right Time: Hoodoo Gurus
775 Six Months In A Leaky Boat: Split Enz
774 You've Got To Hide Your Love Away: Eddie Vedder
773 Roadhouse Blues: The Doors
772 One Of Us: Joan Osborne
771 Tainted Love: Soft Cell
770 Welcome To Paradise: Green Day
769 Let's Go: The Cars
768 Back To The Wall: Divinyls
767 Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing: Chris Isaak
766 Hammer To Fall: Queen
765 Alright: Supergrass
764 Love Bites: Def Leppard
763 Original Prankster: The Offspring
762 Call Me: Blondie
761 Beautiful Girl: INXS
760 Rain: Dragon
759 I Don't Want To Miss A Thing: Aerosmith
758 Fall Of Rome: James Reyne
757 Peaches: The Presidents Of The United States Of America
756 Baker Street: Gerry Rafferty
755 Dirty Creature: Split Enz
754 Onion Skin: Boom Crash Opera
753 My Own Worst Enemy: Lit
752 Tusk: Fleetwood Mac
751 Blister In The Sun: Violent Femmes
750 How Far We've Come: Matchbox 20
749 Wanted Dead Or Alive: Bon Jovi
748 The Song Formerly Known As: Regurgitator
747 Forever Now: Cold Chisel
746 Kiss This Thing Goodbye: Del Amitri
745 Miss You: The Rolling Stones
744 Abracadabra: The Steve Miller Band
743 I Remember You: Skid Row
742 When Tomorrow Comes: Eurythmics
741 Hero Of The Day: Metallica
740 Dreamer: Supertramp
739 Waiting For The Sun: Powderfinger
738 Echo Beach: Martha and the Muffins
737 All Torn Down: The Living End
736 Don't Get Me Wrong: Pretenders
735 Shoot To Thrill: AC/DC
734 Zebra: The John Butler Trio
733 All I Want Is You: U2
732 Only Happy When It Rains: Garbage
731 Dancing In The Street:David Bowie and Mick Jagger
730 I Believe In A Thing Called Love: The Darkness
729 Breakaway: Big Pig
728 Distant Sun: Crowded House
727 You Better You Bet: The Who
726 1979: Smashing Pumpkins
725 A Town Called Malice: The Jam
724 Baby Don’t Cry: INXS
723 Are You Old Enough?: Dragon
722 Higher Ground: Red Hot Chili Peppers
721 Alone With You: The Sunnyboys
720 Butterfly: Crazy Town
719 Got My Mind Set On You: George Harrison
718 Comin' Down: The Angels
717 Close To Me: The Cure
716 Living Type: Powderfinger
715 And She Was: Talking Heads
714 The Impression That I Get: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
713 Ashes To Ashes: David Bowie
712 Don't Tear It Down: Spy Vs. Spy
711 Good Better Than: Ezra
710 Oh Yeah: Green Day
709 Rhiannon: Fleetwood Mac
708 Baggy Trousers: Madness
707 Bullet The Blue Sky: U2
706 Leaving Home: Jebediah
705 Sweet Dreams: Eurythmics
704 Let There Be Rock: AC/DC
703 Mr Jones: Counting Crows
702 Nothin' But A Good Time: Poison
701 December: Collective Soul
700 I Want To Break Free: Queen
699 Hanging By A Moment Lifehouse
698 Smoke On The Water: Deep Purple
697 American Woman: Lenny Kravitz
696 Games Without Frontiers: Peter Gabriel
695 Killing In The Name Of: Rage Against The Machine
694 Bad Medicine: Bon Jovi
693 Chasing Cars: Snow Patrol
692 De do do do, de da da da: The Police
691 It's Only Rock'N'Roll (But I like it): The Rolling Stones
690 I Think I'm Paranoid: Garbage
689 My Girl: Hoodoo Gurus
688 Great Wall: Boom Crash Opera
687 Can't Stop This Thing We Started: Bryan Adams
686 Dancing With Myself: Billy Idol
685 Danger Zone: Kenny Loggins
684 Hot Blooded: Foreigner
683 Evidence: Faith No More
682 Brass In Pocket: Pretenders
681 Lay Down Your Guns: Jimmy Barnes
680 Champagne Supernova: Oasis
679 Listen To The Music: The Doobie Brothers
678 Copperhead Road: Steve Earle
677 Like A Stone: Audioslave
676 Rush: Big Audio Dynamite
675 Ship Of Fools: World Party
674 Hells Bells: AC/DC
673 Freshmen: The Verve Pipe
672 Mysterious Ways: U2
671 The One I Love: R.E.M.
670 Let's Get Rocked: Def Leppard
669 Buffalo Soldier: Bob Marley And The Wailers
668 Rearviewmirror: Pearl Jam
667 Good Times: INXS & Jimmy Barnes
666 The Number Of The Beast: Iron Maiden
665 Dakota: Stereophonics
664 Free Fallin': Tom Petty
663 Shout It Out Loud: KISS
662 Now We're Getting Somewhere: Crowded House
661 Australiana: Austen Tayshus
660 Monkey Wrench: Foo Fighters
659 Hollywood Nights: Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
658 Just Like Paradise: David Lee Roth
657 We're All In This Together: Ben Lee
656 Flesh For Fantasy: Billy Idol
655 Morning Glory: Oasis
654 Under The Milky Way: The Church
653 Tie Your Mother Down: Queen
652 If You Could Only See: Tonic
651 Pride (in the name of love): U2
650 I Wish It Would Rain Down: Phil Collins
649 Centerfold: J. Geils Band
648 Aeroplane: Red Hot Chili Peppers
647 Cocaine: J.J. Cale
646 I Will Survive: CAKE
645 Rush You: Baby Animals
644 Flame Trees: Cold Chisel
643 Turn Me Loose: Loverboy
642 Hate To Say I Told You So: The Hives
641 Don't Dream It's Over: Crowded House
640 Read About It: Midnight Oil
639 Cats in The Cradle: Ugly Kid Joe
638 Ego (is not a dirty word): Skyhooks
637 Lost And Running: Powderfinger
636 Unchain My Heart: Joe Cocker
635 Flagpole Sitta: Harvey Danger
634 Alive and Kicking: Simple Minds
633 Roll On: The Living End
632 Money: Pink Floyd
631 Chained To The Wheel: The Black Sorrows
630 Plush: Stone Temple Pilots
629 My Baby: Cold Chisel
628 The Man: The Killers
627 Kashmir: Led Zeppelin
626 Sussudio: Phil Collins
625 Miss Freelove '69: Hoodoo Gurus
624 Breakdown: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
623 If You Leave Me Can I Come Too: Mental as Anything
622 Gone Away: The Offspring
621 When The River Runs Dry: Hunters & Collectors
620 Let's Stick Together:Bryan Ferry
619 Every Morning: Sugar Ray
618 For Those About To Rock (We Salute You): AC/DC
617 Hanging On The Telephone: Blondie
616 Cry In Shame:Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
615 Adam's Song: Blink-182
614 Heartache Tonight: Eagles
613 China Girl: David Bowie
612 D.A.F:. Powderfinger
611 Crazy: Icehouse
610 What I Like About You: The Romantics
609 Lonely No More :Rob Thomas
608 Orange Crush: R.E.M.
607 Almost With You: The Church
606 Fell On Black Days: Soundgarden
605 Evil Woman: Electric Light Orchestra
604 Bad To The Bone: George Thorogood
603 Viva La Vida: Coldplay
602 Bittersweet: Hoodoo Gurus
601 As The Days Go By: Daryl Braithwaite
600 Comedown: Bush
599 Sharp Dressed Man: ZZ Top
598 All Star: Smash Mouth
597 Because The Night: Patti Smith Group
596 Love In An Elevator: Aerosmith
595 Breakfast In America: Supertramp
594 By The Way: Red Hot Chili Peppers
593 TakeMe Back: Noiseworks
592 Give A Little Bit: Supertramp
591 Relax: Frankie Goes To Hollywood
590 Dammit: Blink-182
589 Fast Car: Tracy Chapman
588 Kiss The Dirt : INXS
587 Drops Of Jupiter: Train
586 JAack and Diane: John Mellencamp
585 Roll With It: Steve Winwood
584 Always On The Run: Lenny Kravitz
583 Bizarre Love Triange: New Order
582 All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You: Heart
581 High Voltage: AC/DC
580 Glittering Prize: Simple Minds
579 Keep The Faith: Bon Jovi
578 Blue Jean: David Bowie
577 Numb: Linkin Park
576 OnThe Turning Away: Pink Floyd
575 Hey Jealousy: Gin Blossoms
574 Overkill: Men At Work
573 Don't Bring Me Down: Electric Light Orchestra
572 In The End: Linkin Park
571 Girls On Film: Duran Duran
570 Come Anytime: Hoodoo Gurus
569 Drive: The Cars
568 Pretty Fly (For A White Guy): The Offspring
567 Everybody Wants To Rule The World: Tears For Fears
566 Paradise By The Dashboard Light: Meat Loaf
565 My Friends: Red Hot Chili Peppers
564 Dr. Feelgood: Motley Crue
563 I'm Still Standing: Elton John
562 This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race: Fall Out Boy
561 One Headlight:The Wallflowers
560 Animal: Def Leppard
559 Who Are You: The Who
558 Edge Of Seventeen: Stevie Nicks
557 Love Your Way: Powderfinger
556 Simply Irresistible: Robert Palmer
555 Shutting Down Our Town: Jimmy Barnes
554 Come Said The Boy: Mondo Rock
553 Santa Monica: Everclear
552 Small Town: John Mellencamp
551 Lust For Life: Iggy Pop
550 Reckless: Australian Crawl
549 Two Princes: Spin Doctors
548 I See Red: Split Enz
547 Unguarded Moment: The Church
546 Lonely Boy: The Black Keys
545 Higher Love: Steve Winwood
544 Touch Peel And Stand: Days Of The New
543 Whole Lotta Rosie: AC/DC
542 This is How a Heart Breaks: Rob Thomas
541 To Look At You: INXS
540 Buddy Holly: Weezer
539 Is She Really Going Out With Him?: Joe Jackson
538 Born In The U.S.A: Bruce Springsteen
537 Antmusic: Adam Ant
536 Tonight, Tonight: Smashing Pumpkins
535 Dancing In The Storm: Boom Crash Opera
534 Beast Of Burden: The Rolling Stones
533 Thnks Fr Th Mmrs: Fall Out Boy
532 I Got You: Split Enz
531 Father's Day: Weddings Parties Anything
530 Desire: U2
529 Bette Davis Eyes: Kim Carnes
528 Longview: Green Day
527 Time: Pink Floyd
526 Have A Nice Day: Bon Jovi
525 Our House: Madness
524 Every Rose Has Its Thorn: Poison
523 Spoonman: Soundgarden
522 Can't Stand Losing You: The Police
521 Let's Dance: David Bowie
520 Let Me Down Easy: Gang Of Youths
519 What's My Scene: Hoodoo Gurus
518 You're My Best Friend: Queen
517 Shine: Collective Soul
516 I Hear Motion: Models
515 Runnin' Down A Dream: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
514 In Bloom: Nirvana
513 Space Oddity: David Bowie
512 Only Wanna Be With You: Hootie and The Blowfish
511 I Send A Message: INXS
510 Uprising:Muse
509 Hole Hearted: Extreme
508 Us and Them: Pink Floyd
507 Mrs. Robinson: The Lemonheads
506 Check It Out: John Mellencamp
505 Bring Me To Life: Evanescence
504 Choir Girl: Cold Chisel
503 Save Tonight: Eagle-Eye Cherry
502 Turn A Blind Eye: Hunters & Collectors
501 Run Like Hell: Pink Floyd
500 Iris: Goo Goo Dolls
499 China Grove: The Doobie Brothers
498 Gold On The Ceiling: The Black Keys
497 Sweet Guy: Paul Kelly and The Messengers
496 Generals and Majors: XTC
495 Freak: Silverchair
494 Somebody To Love: Queen
493 When Love Comes To Town: U2 and B.B. King
492 High and Dry: Radiohead
491 Beautiful People: Australian Crawl
490 Black Fingernails Red Wine: Eskimo Joe
489 My Generation: The Who
