Quarantine 1000 Countdown

Cheers for all your feedback about our MASSIVE music countdown: mix94.5's Quarantine 1000!! It was the biggest we’ve done in a long time: One Thousand of Perth’s Greatest Hits!!

We hope it made a great soundtrack to your social distancing!!

Wondering where your favourite tracks ended up?? Here's the full list of 1000 songs! Enjoy!

1000. Locked Out - Crowded House

999. With or Without You - U2

998. U Can't Touch This - MC Hammer

997. Stuck With You - Huey Lewis and the News

996. Unwell - Matchbox 20

995. Safety Dance - Men Without Hats

994. The Sound of Silence - Disturbed

993. Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees

992. Something For The Pain - Bon Jovi

991. Close To Me - The Cure

990. End of the Line - Traveling Wilburys

989. Caution - The Killers

988. Help Is One It's Way - Little River Band

987. Forever Young - Youth Group

986. Should I Stay Or Should I Go - The Clash

985. Untouched - The Veronicas

984. Danger Zone - Kenny Loggins

983. All By Myself [Edit] - Eric Carmen

982. Early Warning - Baby Animals

981. Shout - Tears For Fears

980. Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor) - Robert Palmer

979. Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

978. I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany

977. Alive - Pearl Jam

976. Heaven (Must Be There) - Eurogliders

975. Teardrops - Womack and Womack

974. Superman (It's Not Easy) - Five For Fighting

973. More Than A Feeling - Boston

972. Give It Up - Cut 'n' Move

971. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons

970. Shout to the Top - Style Council

969. My Happiness - Powderfinger

968. I'll Be Your Shelter - Taylor Dayne

967. High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

966. The Logical Song - Supertramp

965. Kids - Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue

964. Young Years - Dragon

963. Wind of Change - Scorpions

962. Planet Earth - Duran Duran

961. Over My Head (Cable Car) - The Fray

960. Bad Medicine - Bon Jovi

959. More Than This - Roxy Music

958. Coming Home - Sheppard

957. Kiss This Thing Goodbye - Del Amitri

956. The Time Warp - Original Film Soundtrack

955. A Matter of Trust - Billy Joel

954. Mmm Bop - Hanson

953. Good Lord - Birds of Tokyo

952. We Built This City - Starship

951. You Gotta Be - Des'ree

950. (I've Had) The Time Of My Life - Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

949. November Rain - Guns N' Roses

948. I Ran - A Flock of Seagulls

947. Waiting on the World to Change - John Mayer

946. I Was Made For Lovin' You - Kiss

945. I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) - Aretha Franklin and George Michael

944. Lost - The Badloves

943. I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk

942. Reckless (Don't Be So) - Australian Crawl

941. Leave A Light On - Belinda Carlisle

940. Shine - Collective Soul

939. Just The Way You Are - Bruno Mars

938. You're A Friend Of Mine - Clarence Clemons and Jackson Browne

937. Fly Away - Lenny Kravitz

936. Poison Arrow - ABC

935. Clocks - Coldplay

934. The Gambler - Kenny Rogers

933. Pour Some Sugar On Me - Def Leppard

932. Break My Stride - Unique II

931. Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran

930. Hungry Heart - Bruce Springsteen

929. Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me For Me) - Blessid Union of Souls

928. Take On Me - A-Ha

927. Amazing - Alex Lloyd

926. Who Made Who - AC/DC

925. Stop - Spice Girls

924. Piano Man - Billy Joel

923. Hey Ya! - Outkast

922. Forever Now - Cold Chisel

921. Baby I Love Your Way - Big Mountain

920. Run To You - Bryan Adams

919. There's Nothing Holding Me Back - Shawn Mendes

918. Ride Like The Wind - Christopher Cross

917. Hey Jealousy - Gin Blossoms

916. California Girls - David Lee Roth

915. We're Going Home - Vance Joy

914. The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby and The Range

913. All That She Wants - Ace of Base

912. Errol - Australian Crawl

911. Photograph - Ed Sheeran

910. Oliver's Army - Elvis Costello and The Attractions

909. Lean On Me - Club Nauveau

908. One Week - Barenaked Ladies

907. Parallel Line - Keith Urban

906. I Want To Break Free - Queen

905. Something Happened on the Way to Heaven - Phil Collins

904. Love Will Never Do Without You - Janet Jackson

903. Gold On The Ceiling - The Black Keys

902. Get Outta My Dreams - Billy Ocean

901. Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

900. Another Brick in the Wall - Pink Floyd

897. She Drives Me Crazy - Fine Young Cannibals

896. Head Over Feet - Alanis Morissette

895. Sucker - Jonas Brothers

894. In A Big Country - Big Country

893. Ordinary World - Duran Duran

892. Current stand - Kids in the Kitchen

891. She Will Be Loved - Maroon 5

890. Mean to Me - Crowded House

887. Castles - Freya Ridings

886. Born To Be Alive - Patrick Hernandez

885. It's In The Way That You Use It - Eric Clapton

884. Just Like A Pill - Pink

883. Somebody's Crying - Chris Isaak

882. Antmusic - Adam Ant

881. You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet - Bachman Turner Overdrive

880. Single Ladies - Beyonce

879. Hold Me Now - The Thompson Twins

878. Boom Boom - Paul Lekakis

877. The King of Wishful Thinking - Go West

876. Flame Trees - Cold Chisel

875. F U - Cee Lo Green

874. Baker Street - Gerry Rafferty

873. Burn For You - INXS

872. Turn the Beat Around - Gloria Estefan

871. Gives You Hell - All American Rejects

870. Soul Kind of Feeling - Dynamic Hepnotics

869. Push - Matchbox 20

968. Dancing on the Ceiling - Lionel Richie

867. I'm A Believer - Smash Mouth

866. To Her Door - Paul Kelly

865. Just Like You - Robbie Nevil

864. The Breakup Song - Greg Kihn Band

863. Lovin' Each Day - Ronan Keating

862. Dreadlock Holiday - 10cc

861. One Night in Bangkok - Murray Head

860. Ain't No Doubt - Jimmy Nail

859. Slow Hands - Niall Horan

858. U.S. Forces - Midnight Oil

857. Something Got Me Started

856. If You Leave - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

855. And She Was - Talking Heads

854. Behind These Hazel Eyes - Kelly Clarkson

853. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C+C Music Factory

852. As The Days Go By - Daryl Braithwaite

851. Little Lion Man - Mumford and Sons

850. Manic Monday - The Bangles

849. Heart In Danger - Southern Sons

848. Jet Airliner - The Steve Miller Band

847. Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

846. History Never Repeats - Split Enz

845. Ray of Light - Madonna

844. When The War Is Over - Cold Chisel

843. In The Summertime - Thirsty Merc

842. Roam - The B-52's

841. The River of Dreams - Billy Joel

840. Boys Light Up - Australian Crawl

839. Bad Day - Daniel Powter

838. Band on the Run - Paul McCartney & Wings

837. Kiss - Prince

836. Scar Tissue - Red Hot Chili Peppers

835. Promised You A Miracle - Simple Minds

834. U + Ur Hand - Pink

833. To Be With You - Mr Big

832. Don't You Want Me - The Human League

831. Dance Floor Anthem - Good Charlotte

830. Handle With Care - Traveling Wiburys

829. Summer Rain - Belinda Carlisle

828. Under Pressure - Queen and David Bowie

827. Like I Can - Sam Smith

826. Hot Stuff - Donna Summer

825. Wild Wild West - The Escape Club

824. Come To Me - Diesel

823. Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay

822. Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler

821. Rush - Big Audio Dynamite

820. C'est La Vie - Robbie Nevil

819. Walking Away - Craig David

818. When Tomorrow Comes - Eurythmics

817. Shimmer - Fuel

816. Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat

815. Wish You Well - Bernard Fanning

814. Don't Go Breaking My Heart - Elton John & Kiki Dee

813. And We Danced - The Hooters

812. Would I Lie To You - Charles and Eddie

811. Pompeii - Bastille

810. Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) - Billy Ocean

809. Dreams - The Cranberries

808. You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) - Dead or Alive

807. This Love - Maroon 5

806. Hungry Eyes - Eric Carmen

805. Can't Stop This Thing We Started - Bryan Adams

804. Just Can't Get Enough - Depeche Mode

803. Someone Like You - Adele

802. Lady Writer - Dire Straits

801. I Wanna Be A Cowboy - Boys Don't Cry

800. Daughter - Pearl Jam

799. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

798. Let's Go To Bed - The Cure

797. American Woman - Lenny Kravitz

796. True Colours - Cyndi Lauper

795. Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell

794. Devil Inside - INXS

793. Hold On - Wilson Phillips

792. Whip It - Devo

791. Scar - Missy Higgins

790. Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

789. Things Can Only Get Better - D:Ream

788. Midnight Blue - Lou Gramm

787. Tequila - Dan + Shay

786. Counting The Beat - The Swingers

785. Never Let Me Go - The Black Sorrows

784. One More Time - Daft Punk

783. I'd Die To Be With You Tonight - Jimmy Barnes

782. Buffalo Soldier - Bob Marley And The Wailers

781. Finally - Ce Ce Peniston

780. You Give Love A Bad Name - Bon Jovi

779. Closer - The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

778. Stars - Simply Red

777. Roxanne - The Police

776. We Close Our Eyes - Go West

775. Memories - Maroon 5

774. If You Want My Love - Cheap Trick

773. Little Talks - Of Monsters and Men

772. Canned Heat - Jamiroquai

771. Another Day in Paradise - Phil Collins

770. La Bamba - Los Lobos

769. Hole Hearted - Extreme

768. We Will Rock You / We are the champions - Queen

767. Apologize - Timbaland and One Republic

766. Hold the Line - Toto

765. Breakfast At Tiffany's - Deep Blue Something

764. The Power Of Love - Huey Lewis and the News

763. What About Us - Pink

762. Let's Dance - David Bowie

761. The Sweetest Thing - U2

760. Heaven Is A Place On Earth - Belinda Carlisle

759. Cherry Bomb - John Mellencamp

758. Crush - Jennifer Paige

757. We Can Get Together - Flowers

756. Dancing In The Moonlight - Toploader

755. Candle In The Wind - Elton John

754. Raspberry Beret - Prince

753. Hold My Hand - Hootie and The Blowfish

752. Galway Girl - Ed Sheeran

751. Things Don't Seem - Australian Crawl

750. Can't Help Falling in Love - UB40

749. Escapade - Janet Jackson

748. When You Were Young - The Killers

747. You Can Leave Your Hat On - Joe Cocker

746. Too Funky - George Michael

745. Centerfold - J. Geils Band

744. Let Her Go - Passenger

743. Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles

742. Cry In Shame - Johnny Diesel and The Injectors

741. Moving On Up - M People

740. If You're Gone - Matchbox 20

739. You May Be Right - Billy Joel

738. Come as you are - Nirvana

737. I'm Out Of Love - Anastacia

736. So Far Away - Dire Straits

735. I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) - Meat Loaf

734. Drive By - Train

733. Just Like Paradise - David Lee Roth

732. These Days - Rudimental ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore

731. Bow River - Cold Chisel

730. Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

729. Like The Way I Do - Melissa Etheridge

728. Everytime You Cry - John Farnham and Human Nature

727. Marry You - Bruno Mars

726. Don't Pay The Ferryman - Chris De Burgh

725. It's Only The Beginning - Deborah Conway

724. On Top Of The World - Imagine Dragons

723. Dreams Of Ordinary Men - Dragon

722. Lay Your Love On Me - Roachford

721. What I Like About You - The Romantics

720. Ocean Drive - Duke Dumont

719. Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win) - Fleetwood Mac

718. Like, Wow - Wipeout - Hoodoo Gurus

717. The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss) - Cher

716. Ho Hey - The Lumineers

715. Maneater - Hall & Oates

714. Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing - Chris Isaak

713. You Keep Me Hangin' On - Kim Wilde

712. Fresh Eyes - Andy Grammer

711. The Look Of Love - ABC

710. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing -Aerosmith

709. Hot In The City - Billy Idol

708. Love Me Like You Do - Ellie Goulding

707. Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe - Barry White

706. What's My Scene - Hoodoo Gurus

705. The Way - Fastball

704. Before I Go - Guy Sebastian

703. Ita - Cold Chisel

702. Counting Stars - One Republic

701. Valerie - Steve Winwood

700. All For You - Sister Hazel

699. Satisfied - Richard Marx

698. Cream - Prince and The New Power Generation

697. Modern Love - David Bowie

696.Can't Fight The Moonlight - LeAnn Rimes

695. If You Leave Me Now - Chicago

694. Where the streets have no name - U2

693. Fantasy - Black Box

692. Saturday Sun - Vance Joy

691. Twisting By The Pool - Dire Straits

690. Two Princes - Spin Doctors

689. Everywhere - Fleetwood Mac

688. Love Foolosophy - Jamiroquai

687. Do You See What I See - Hunters & Collectors

686. Here I Am (Come and Take Me) - UB40

685. Anchor - Birds Of Tokyo

684. Let's Hear It For The Boy - Deniece Williams

683. Cold As Ice - Foreigner

682. Make Me Lose Control - Eric Carmen

681. Man! I feel like a woman - Shania Twain

680. Circles - Post Malone

679. Another One Bites the Dust - Queen

678. Show No Mercy - Mark Williams

677. Don't Lose My Number - Phil Collins

676. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams - Green Day

675. Into the Groove - Madonna

674. Please Forgive Me - Bryan Adams

673. Power and the passion - Midnight Oil

672. I'm Yours - Jason Mraz

671. I Got You (I Feel Good) - James Brown And The Famous Flames

670.St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) - John Parr

669. All Star - Smash Mouth

668. Beautiful Trauma - Pink

667. Bad To The Bone - George Thorogood

666. Tears In Heaven - Eric Clapton

665. Hit That Perfect Beat - Bronski Beat

664. Black Fingernails Red Wine - Eskimo Joe

663. Kyrie - Mr. Mister

662. The Sign - Ace Of Base

661. Start Me Up - The Rolling Stones

660. Happier - Ed Sheeran

659. Don't Bring Me Down - Electric Light Orchestra

658. Angel of Harlem - U2

657. Remember The Time - Michael Jackson

656. The Reason - Hoobastank

655. Boys In Town - Divinyls

654. I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred

653. Everytime You Go Away - Paul Young

652. Harder To Breathe - Maroon 5

651. Bizarre love triangle - New Order

650. All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You - Heart

649. London Calling - The Clash

648. Better Man - Robbie Williams

647. Pop Muzik - M

646.Head Over Heels - Tears For Fears

645.I'll Be There For You - Rembrandts

644.Adore You - Harry Styles

643.Hey Little Girl - Icehouse

642.Things That Make You Go Hmmmm - C+C Music Factory

641.The Heat Is On - Glenn Frey

640.Lonely Boy - The Black Keys

639.Respectable - Mel and Kim

638.Every Morning - Sugar Ray

637.Kiss The Bride - Elton John

636.Sorry - Justin Bieber

635.Candy - Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's

634.A Girl Like You - Edwyn Collins

633.Superfreak - Rick James

632.Shallow - Lady Gaga ft. Bradley Cooper

631.Kokomo - The Beach Boys

630.The Middle - Jimmy Eat World

629.Signed Sealed Delivered I'm Yours - Stevie Wonder

628.Free fallin - Tom Petty

627.Driving Wheels - Jimmy Barnes

626.Missing - Everything But The Girl

625.Africa - Toto

624.Geronimo - Sheppard

623.The Joker [Album Version] - The Steve Miller Band

622.Push it - Salt-N-Pepa

621.It's Only Natural - Crowded House

620.Shotgun - George Ezra

619.Call Me - Blondie

618.How Bizarre - OMC

617.Wild World - Maxi Priest

616.Love Your Way - Powderfinger

615.Walkin' On Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves

614.Layla (Unplugged) - Eric Clapton

613.Don't Change - INXS

612.Promises - Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith

611.My Life - Billy Joel

610.Addicted to love - Robert Palmer

609.You Don't Treat Me No Good - Sonia Dada

608.The Fighter - Keith Urban ft. Carrie Underwood

607.Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper

606.Closer To Free - The BoDeans

605.Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel

604.Crazy - Gnarls Barkley

603.Uptown Girl - Billy Joel

602.Friday I'm In Love - The Cure

601.Seven Wonders - Fleetwood Mac

600.Wheels - Foo Fighters

599.Grease - Frankie Valli

598.Toy Soldiers - Martika

597.Sharp Dressed Man - ZZ Top

596.10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

595.We Are Family - Sister Sledge

594.The Impression That I Get - The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

593.All I Need Is A Miracle (Album) - Mike + The Mechanics

592.Plans - Birds Of Tokyo

591.Simply Irresistable - Robert Palmer

590.Hot Hot Hot - Arrow

589.I Can Dream About You - Dan Hartman

588.I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry

587.Bang A Gong (Get It On) - T.Rex

586.Eternal Flame - The Bangles

585.Shiny Happy People - R.E.M.

584.What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 feat. SZA

583.Jump - Van Halen

582.Sadness - Enigma

581.Tucker's Daughter - Ian Moss

580.The Lazy Song - Bruno Mars

579.Dangerous - Roxette

578.Long Day - Matchbox 20

577.I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues - Elton John

576.Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith ft. Normani

575.All I Want Is You - U2

574.Bad - Michael Jackson

573.That Word (L.O.V.E) - Rockmelons

572.Hey Soul Sister - Train

571.Rosanna - Toto

570.You Oughta Know - Alanis Morissette

569.Perfect Strangers - Jonas Blue ft. JP Cooper

568.Better Be Home Soon - Crowded House

567.Celebration - Kool and The Gang

566.When You Walk In The Room - Paul Carrack

565.Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

564.Are You Old Enough - Dragon

563.Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

562.More Than Words - Extreme

561.All Fired Up – Pat Benatar

560.Life is a rollercoaster - Ronan Keating

559.The Only Way Is Up - Yazz

558.Better - Screaming Jets

557.Out Of Touch - Hall & Oates

556.Fire and the Flood - Vance Joy

555.Bring Me Some Water - Melissa Etheridge

554.Close To You - Maxi Priest

553.It's Still Rock and Roll To Me - Billy Joel

552.If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

551.Runnin' Down A Dream - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

550.Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry

549.High - Lighthouse Family

548.One Thing Right - Marshmello & Kane Brown

547.I Want A New Drug - Huey Lewis and the News

546.Nothing Else Matters - Metallica

545.You Got It (The Right Stuff) - New Kids On The Block

544.No Such Thing - John Mayer

543Alone - Heart

542.Freedom 90 - George Michael

541.Unguarded Moment - The Church

540.Lady Marmalade - Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya and Pink

539.Hot Summer Nights - Night

538.All You Zombies - The Hooters

537.Break Me, Shake Me - Savage Garden

536.Be Alright - Dean Lewis

534.Drop The Pilot - Joan Armatrading

534.If You Could Only See - Tonic

533.Blue Monday - New Order

532.When Love Comes To Town - U2 and B.B. King

531.Show Me Heaven - Maria McKee

530.Girls On Film - Duran Duran

529.The Greatest Mistakes - Birds Of Tokyo

528.I Shot The Sheriff - Eric Clapton

527.The Best Things in Life Are Free - Janet Jackson with Luthur Vandross

526.Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House

525.Can't Get You Out Of My Head - Kylie Minogue

524.Come Back and Stay - Paul Young

523.Mr Jones - Counting Crows

522.Don't Leave Me This Way - The Communards

521.Opportunity - Pete Murray

520.Easy Lover - Philip Bailey and Phil Collins

519.Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of...) - Lou Bega

518.Rock The Casbah - The Clash

517.Rolling In The Deep - Adele

516.Shape I'm In - Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons

515.Everybody Have Fun Tonight - Wang Chung

514.American Life In The Summertime - Francis Dunnery

513.Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

512.Alone With You - The Sunnyboys

511.Livin La Vida Loca - Ricky Martin

510.Big Time - Peter Gabriel

509.Break Even - The Script

508.Dumb Things - Paul Kelly and The Messengers

507.Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams

506.Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics

505.Give Me Tonight - Brad Cox

504.I Want You Back - The Jackson 5

503.Breaking the girl - Red Hot Chili Peppers

502.Slave To Love - Bryan Ferry

501.Kiss Somebody - Morgan Evans

500.My Baby - Cold Chisel

499.Cosmic Girl - Jamiroquai

498.Higher Love - Steve Winwood

497.Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me) - Train

496.Janie's Got A Gun - Aerosmith

495.When You're Gone - Bryan Adams ft. Melanie C

494.All Night Long (All Night) - Lionel Richie

493.Lose My Mind - Dean Lewis

492.September - Earth, Wind & Fire

491.The Final Countdown - Europe

490.It Ain't Over 'till It's Over - Lenny Kravitz

489.Leave Me Alone (I'm Lonely) - Pink

488.You Might Think - The Cars

487.Smooth - Santana ft. Rob Thomas

486.Hymn to Her - Pretenders

485.A Little Less Conversation - Elvis Presley Vs JXL

484.Walk Of Life - Dire Straits

483.Thank You - Dido

482.Maniac - Michael Sembello

481. I Will Wait - Mumford and Sons

480.Bennie And The Jets - Elton John

479.Papa Don't Preach - Madonna

478.Californication - Red Hot Chili Peppers

477.I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber

476.Shadows Of The Night - Pat Benatar

475.December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

474.Copperhead Road - Steve Earle

473.Whenever, Wherever - Shakira

472.I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner

471.Sunday Morning - No Doubt

470.Listen Like Thieves - INXS

469.Follow You Follow Me - Genesis

468.Get Lucky - Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams

467.Walk This Way - Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith

466.Crazy - Seal

465.I Don't Want To Be - Gavin DeGraw

464.Trouble - Lindsey Buckingham

463.Let's Kiss (Like The Angels Do) - Wendy Matthews

462.Dreams - Van Halen

461.How To Save A Life - The Fray

460.You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon

459.Hands - Jewel

458.Standing On The Outside - Cold Chisel

457.Spinning Around - Kylie Minogue

456.Is this love - Bob Marley And The Wailers

455.Born In The U.S.A - Bruce Springsteen

454.The Most Beautiful Girl In The World - Prince

453.Can We Pretend - Pink ft. Cash Cash

452.No Secrets - The Angels

451.Love Is All Around - Wet Wet Wet

450.Suspicious Minds - Fine Young Cannibals

449.Firework - Katy Perry

448.One Summer - Daryl Braithwaite

447.Even Better Than The Real Thing - U2

446.I'm So Excited - Pointer Sisters

445.Wake Me Up When September Ends - Green Day

444.Evil Woman - Electric Light Orchestra

443.I feel the earth move - Martika

442.Soul To Squeeze - Red Hot Chili Peppers

441.Moves Like Jagger - Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera

440.Love Is a Battlefield - Pat Benatar

439.Lightning Crashes - Live

438.I'm Your Man - Wham!

437.Wasted Time - Keith Urban

436.Should've known better - Richard Marx

435.Closing Time - Semisonic

434.Atomic - Blondie

433.Photograph - Nickelback

432.Le Freak - Chic

431.Beds are burning - Midnight Oil

430.Strong Enough - Sheryl Crow

429.All Summer Long - Kid Rock

428.Send Me An Angel - Real Life

427.I Touch Myself - Divinyls

426.Endless Summer Nights - Richard Marx

425.Blank Space - Taylor Swift

424.Dancing In The Street - David Bowie and Mick Jagger

423.Sleeping Satellite - Tasmin Archer

422.It's My Life - Bon Jovi

421.The Reflex - Duran Duran

420.I'm Every Woman - Whitney Houston

419.We Didn't Start The Fire - Billy Joel

418.Young Hearts Run Free - Kym Mazelle

417.Love Someone - Lukas Graham

416.Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

415.Miss Freelove '69 - Hoodoo Gurus

414.Lay It All On Me - Rudimental feat. Ed Sheeran

413.Broken Wings - Mr. Mister

412.Everlasting Love - U2

411.Runaway Train - Soul Asylum

410.Fame - Irene Cara

409.Stay With Me - Sam Smith

408.Horror movie - Skyhooks

407.There She Goes - Sixpence None The Richer

406.(I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight - Cutting Crew

405.Whatever You Want - Pink

404.Solid Rock - Goanna

403.Black Velvet - Alannah Myles

402.Let's Go - Wang Chung

401.Mr Brightside - The Killers

400.Alive and Kicking - Simple Minds

399.Slide - Goo Goo Dolls

398.Shake A Tail Feather - Ray Charles with The Blues Brothers

397.Straight Lines - Silverchair

396.A Good Heart - Feargal Sharkey

395.Knock On Wood - Amii Stewart

394.Just The Way It Is, Baby - Rembrandts

393.Like A Virgin - Madonna

392.Your Body Is A Wonderland - John Mayer

391.Rain - Dragon

390.I'm Like A Bird - Nelly Furtado

389.Can You Feel It - The Jacksons

388.Run To Paradise - Choirboys

387.Joey - Concrete Blonde

386.Wanna Be Starting Somethin' - Michael Jackson

385.Yellow - Coldplay

384.Radar Love - Golden Earring

383.The Right Thing - Simply Red

382.I Say A Little Prayer - DIANA KING

381.Lay It On Me - Vance Joy

380.Come Said The Boy - Mondo Rock

379.Can't Get Enough Of You Baby - Smash Mouth

378.I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

377.Stop and stare - One Republic

376.Chained To The Wheel - The Black Sorrows

375.With Arms Wide Open - Creed

374.99 Luftballoons - Nena

373.Elevation - U2

372.Love Is In The Air - John Paul Young

371.Express Yourself - Madonna

370.Save Tonight - Eagle-Eye Cherry

369.Walk Me Home - Pink

368.Heartache Tonight - Eagles

367.Did It Again - Kylie Minogue

366.No Lies - Noiseworks

365.We Are Young - Fun

364.Every Little Thing She Does is Magic - The Police

363.No Aphrodisiac - The Whitlams

362.Kids In America - Kim Wilde

361.Best Day of My Life - American Authors

360.Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John

359.Rock Lobster - The B-52's

358.Thought I'd Died And Gone To Heaven - Bryan Adams

357.Mess Her Up - Amy Shark

356.Thunderstruck - AC/DC

355.Killing Me Softly - FUGEES

354.Maggie May - Rod Stewart

353.Waves - Dean Lewis

352.The Look - Roxette

351.Wonderwall - Oasis

350.Echo beach - Martha and the Muffins

349.That's Freedom - John Farnham

348.Complicated - Avril Lavigne

347.New Sensation - INXS

346.Bad Influence - Pink

345.Message To My Girl - Split Enz

344.Grease Megamix - Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

343.In These Arms - Bon Jovi

342.I Don't Feel Like Dancin' - Scissor Sisters

341.I won't back down - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

340.That Don't Impress Me Much - Shania Twain

339.Tonight She Comes - The Cars

338.Dani California - Red Hot Chili Peppers

337.Our Lips Are Sealed - The Go-Go's

336.Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac

335.Why Can't This Be Love - Van Halen

334.Who Will Save Your Soul - Jewel

333.Cocoon - Milky Chance

332.Sunday Bloody Sunday - U2

331.I Try - Macy Gray

330.Crazy - Icehouse

329.Teenage Dream - Katy Perry

328.Real World - Matchbox 20

327.Would I Lie To You - Eurythmics

326.Sugar - Maroon 5

325.Hit Me With Your Best Shot - Pat Benatar

324.China Grove - The Doobie Brothers

323.You Sexy Thing - T-Shirt

322.Rev It Up - Jerry Harrison

321.Big Girls Don't Cry - Fergie

320.Be Good Johnny - Men At Work

319.You Learn - Alanis Morissette

318.I’m Not The Only One - Sam Smith

317.Don’t You Forget About Me - Simple Minds

316.Patience - Guns N' Roses

315.Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners

314.Mascara - Killing Heidi

313.The A Team - Ed Sheeran

312.Livin' Thing - Electric Light Orchestra

311.Desire - U2

310.Dreamlover - Mariah Carey

309.Zebra - The John Butler Trio

308.Gold - Spandau Ballet

307.You Were Meant For Me - Jewel

306.Original Sin - INXS

305.Cake By The Ocean - DNCE

304.Pleasure And Pain - Divinyls

303.Hazard - Richard Marx

302.Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran

301.Short Skirt/Long Jacket - CAKE

300.Rocket Man - Elton John

299.This Kiss - Faith Hill

298.Road To Nowhere - Talking Heads

297.Budapest - George Ezra

296.While You See a Chance - Steve Winwood

295.Walkin' On The Sun - Smash Mouth

294.Barbados - Models

293.What You Waiting For - Gwen Stefani

292.Great Southern Land - Icehouse

291.Thriller - Michael Jackson

290.Iris - Goo Goo Dolls

289.Kiss On My List - Hall & Oates

288.I Want That Man - Deborah Harry

287.Life In The Fast Lane - Eagles

286.Weather With You - Crowded House

285.Raise Your Glass - Pink

284.Saturday Night - Cold Chisel

283.Let's Talk About Sex - Salt-N-Pepa

282.Take Me Back - Noiseworks

281.Open Your Heart - Madonna

280.White Wedding - Billy Idol

279.Kiss From A Rose - Seal

278.Happy - Pharrell Williams

277.Throw Your Arms Around Me - Hunters & Collectors

276.It's only rock n roll (But I like it) - The Rolling Stones

275.Lovefool - The Cardigans

274.Viva La Vida - Coldplay

273.Little Red Corvette - Prince

272.Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz

271.Luka - Suzanne Vega

270.You Give Me Something - Jamiroquai

269.Life Is A Highway - Tom Cochrane

268.Sussudio - Phil Collins

267.Bitter Sweet Symphony - The Verve

266.Jessie's Girl - Rick Springfield

265.Shake It Off - Taylor Swift

264.Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me - Elton John

263.How Will I Know - Whitney Houston

262.Learn To Fly - Foo Fighters

261.Sweet Dreams - Eurythmics

260.Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye ft. Kimbra

259.Good Vibrations - Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch

258.Sounds Of Then - GANGgajang

257.Don't Let Me Get Me - Pink

256.I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - U2

255.Joyride - Roxette

254.Hurts So Good - John Mellencamp

253.Shut Up and Dance - Walk The Moon

252.Who Are You - The Who

251.Tip Of My Tongue - Diesel

250.Walk Like An Egyptian - The Bangles

249.Somebody Told Me - The Killers

248.Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes

247.Only Wanna Be With You - Hootie and The Blowfish

246.You Can't Hurry Love - Phil Collins

245.Adore - Amy Shark

244.I Send A Message - INXS

243.Day Drunk - Morgan Evans

242.Ice ice baby - VANILLA ICE

241.Hall of Fame - The Script ft. Will.I.Am

240.Living in the 70's - Skyhooks

239.I Want You - Savage Garden

238.Orange Crush - R.E.M.

237.Two Of Us - Birds Of Tokyo

236.Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley

235.Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Jimmy Barnes

234.Good Thing - Fine Young Cannibals

233.Follow Me - Uncle Kracker

232.Something So Strong - Crowded House

231.It Must Have Been Love - Roxette

230.Always Something There to Remind Me - Naked Eyes

229.Sunsets - Powderfinger

228.Y.M.C.A. - Village People

227.Little Lies - Fleetwood Mac

226.Mustang Sally - The Commitments

225.7 Minutes - Dean Lewis

224.Funky Town - Pseudo Echo

223.When You Say Nothing At All - Ronan Keating

222.This is How a Heart Breaks - Rob Thomas

221.Ride On Time - Black Box

220.Every Breath You Take - The Police

219.Unbelievable - EMF

218.Jump (For My Love) - Pointer Sisters

217.Feel - Robbie Williams

216.Brown Sugar - The Rolling Stones

215.VOGUE - Madonna

214.Urgent - Foreigner

213.You get what you give - New Radicals

212.Healing Hands - Conrad Sewell

211.Need You Tonight - INXS

210.Murder on the dancefloor - Sophie Ellis-Bextor

209.Careless Whisper - George Michael

208.Out Of Mind Out Of Sight - Models

207.Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) - Garbage

206.Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen

205.Girls Like You - Maroon 5

204.It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) - AC/DC

203.Lonely No More - Rob Thomas

202.Everybody Wants To Rule The World - Tears For Fears

201.Mysterious Ways - U2

200.Nothing Breaks Like A Heart - Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus

199.Shake It Up - The Cars

198.Cats in The Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe

197.Flashdance (What a Feeling) - Irene Cara

196.Touch - Noiseworks

195.All I Wanna Do - Sheryl Crow

194.When Doves Cry - Prince

193.Riptide - Vance Joy

192.Never Tear Us Apart - INXS

191.Don't Stop Till You Get Enough - Michael Jackson

190.Stay (I Missed You) - Lisa Loab and Nine Stories

189.Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down

188.Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work

187.Kiss Me - Sixpence None The Richer

186.LOVE CATS - The Cure

185.Chasing Cars - Snow Patrol

184.Just A Girl - No Doubt

183.The Boys Of Summer - Don Henley

182.Angel - SHAGGY

181.Brown Eyed Girl - Van Morrison

180.New Years day - U2

179.Everybody Hurts - R.E.M.

178.Who knew - Pink

177.Blaze Of Glory - Jon Bon Jovi

176.Material Girl - Madonna

175.In Too Deep - Genesis

174.Times Like These - Foo Fighters

173.Fast Car - Tracy Chapman

172.Smooth Criminal - Michael Jackson

171.From This Moment On - Shania Twain

170.Cheap Wine - Cold Chisel

169.Grenade - Bruno Mars

168.Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? - Rod Stewart

167.Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain) - INXS

166.Torn - Natalie Imbruglia

165.I Want Your Sex - George Michael

164.Tell Her About It - Billy Joel

163.You're Beautiful - James Blunt

162.All The Small Things - Blink-182

161.My Sharona - The Knack

160.Red Red Wine - UB40

159.Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N' Roses

158.Take My Breath Away - Berlin

157.She's So High - Tal Bachman

156.True - Spandau Ballet

155.(Absolutely) Story Of A Girl - Ninedays

154.Respect - Aretha Franklin

153.Two Hearts - Phil Collins

152.Sober - Pink

151.Highway To Hell - AC/DC

150.Lanterns - Birds Of Tokyo

149.Ghostbusters - Ray Parker Jr.

148.Thorn In My Side - Eurythmics

147.Last Kiss - Pearl Jam

146.Tainted Love - Soft Cell

145.Vertigo - U2

144.Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac

143.When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going - Billy Ocean

142.Semi-Charmed Life - Third Eye Blind

141.7 Days - Craig David

140.I Got You - Split Enz

139.Weir - Killing Heidi

138.Love Bites - Def Leppard

137.Love Story - Taylor Swift

136.Beautiful People - Australian Crawl

135.Easy - Faith No More

134.Can't Feel My Face - The Weeknd

133.Brass In Pocket (I'm Special) - Pretenders

132.Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin

131.Heaven - Bryan Adams

130.Sexyback - Justin Timberlake

129.Ironic - Alanis Morissette

128.Good Times - INXS & Jimmy Barnes

127.Holiday - Madonna

126.Losing My Religion - R.E.M.

125.Hot n Cold - Katy Perry

124.Message In A Bottle - The Police

123.Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinead O'Connor

122.Blame It On The Boogie - The Jacksons

121.3 A.M. - Matchbox 20

120.Killer Queen - Queen

119.Kyrie - Mr. Mister

118.Song 2 - Blur

117.Talkin' Bout A Revolution - Tracy Chapman

116.Feel Good Time - Pink

115.Drive - The Cars

114.Dancing In The Storm - Boom Crash Opera

113.Jive Talkin' - Bee Gees

112.Under The Bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers

111.Two Strong Hearts - John Farnham

110.Use Somebody - Kings Of Leon

109.What About Me - Moving Pictures

108.Nutbush City Limits - Ike and Tina Turner

107.Working Class Man - Jimmy Barnes

106.To The Moon and Back - Savage Garden

105.Dance Hall Days - Wang Chung

104.Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Jet

103.Linger - The Cranberries

102.Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham!

101.Your Song - Elton John

100. Jack And Diane - John Mellencamp

99. Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson

98. Missing You - John Waite

97. Superstition - Stevie Wonder

96. About A Girl - Nirvana

95. American Pie - Don McLean

94. How You Remind Me - Nickelback

93. Don't Speak - No Doubt

92. Mickey - Toni Basil

91. Radio Ga Ga - Queen

90. Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) - The Offspring

89. Damn I wish I was your lover - Sophie B. Hawkins

88. In Between Days - The Cure

87. No Second Prize - Jimmy Barnes

86. Born This Way - Lady Gaga

85. Tiny Dancer - Elton John

84. Blue Sky Mine - Midnight Oil

83. So What - Pink

82. Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry

81. Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm - Crash Test Dummies

80. Pride (in the name of love) - U2

79. Sweat (A La La La La Long) - INNER CIRCLE

78. In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins

77. Dancing Queen - ABBA

76. When I Come Around - Green Day

75. Beat it - Michael Jackson

74. What's Up? - 4 Non Blondes

73. Have A Nice Day - Bon Jovi

72. Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

71. Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits

70. (If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here - Shania Twain

69. Dancing In The Dark - Bruce Springsteen

68. This Is Me - KeSha

67. Miss you - The Rolling Stones

66. Funky Cold Medina - Tone-Loc

65. Hello - Adele

64. World Where You Live - Crowded House

63. Bright Side Of The Road - Van Morrison

62. Sex On Fire - Kings Of Leon

61. Wouldn't It Be Good - Nik Kershaw

60. Beautiful Stranger - Madonna

59. Here Without You - 3 Doors Down

58. Rebel Yell - Billy Idol

57. Wannabe - Spice Girls

56. Stuck In The Middle With You - Stealers Wheel

55. Rock DJ - Robbie Williams

54. I'm Still Standing - Elton John

53. Shutting Down Our Town - Jimmy Barnes

52. Always - Bon Jovi

51. The Way You Make Me Feel - Michael Jackson

50. The Horses - Daryl Braithwaite

49. Blister In The Sun - Violent Femmes

48. Just Give Me A Reason - Pink ft. Nate Reuss

47. Money For Nothing - Dire Straits

46. Locked Out Of Heaven - Bruno Mars

45. If I Could Turn Back Time - Cher

44. Beautiful Day - U2

43. 1999 - Prince

42. Heroes - David Bowie

41. I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas

40. Summer Of '69 - Bryan Adams

39. Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance) - Green Day

38. Girls Just Want To Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper

37. Keep The Faith - Bon Jovi

36. Pressure Down - John Farnham

35. Roar - Katy Perry

34. Here I Go Again '87 - Whitesnake

33. Footloose - Kenny Loggins

32. Holy Grail - Hunters & Collectors

31. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson

30. Land Of Confusion - Genesis

29. Choir - Guy Sebastian

28. (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) - Beastie Boys

27. By My Side - INXS

26. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

25. Don't stand so close to me - The Police

24. Love Shack - The B-52's

23. Rock & Roll All Nite - Kiss

22. Perfect - Ed Sheeran ft. Beyonce

21. Down Under - Men At Work

20. I Wanna Dance with Somebody -Whitney Houston

19. Better Man - Pearl Jam

18. Faith - George Michael

17. Khe Sanh - Cold Chisel

16. Can't Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake

15. One - U2

14. What You Need - INXS

13. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - Bryan Adams

12. Dance Monkey - Tones And I

11. Imagine - John Lennon

10. You're The Voice - John Farnham

9. Get The Party Started - Pink

8. Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin

7. Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden

6. Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi

5. Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

4. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

3. Like a Prayer - Madonna

2. You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC

1. We are the world - USA for Africa