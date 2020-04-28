Quarantine 1000 Countdown
Here we go...
Cheers for all your feedback about our MASSIVE music countdown: mix94.5's Quarantine 1000!! It was the biggest we’ve done in a long time: One Thousand of Perth’s Greatest Hits!!
We hope it made a great soundtrack to your social distancing!!
Wondering where your favourite tracks ended up?? Here's the full list of 1000 songs! Enjoy!
1000. Locked Out - Crowded House
999. With or Without You - U2
998. U Can't Touch This - MC Hammer
997. Stuck With You - Huey Lewis and the News
996. Unwell - Matchbox 20
995. Safety Dance - Men Without Hats
994. The Sound of Silence - Disturbed
993. Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees
992. Something For The Pain - Bon Jovi
991. Close To Me - The Cure
990. End of the Line - Traveling Wilburys
989. Caution - The Killers
988. Help Is One It's Way - Little River Band
987. Forever Young - Youth Group
986. Should I Stay Or Should I Go - The Clash
985. Untouched - The Veronicas
984. Danger Zone - Kenny Loggins
983. All By Myself [Edit] - Eric Carmen
982. Early Warning - Baby Animals
981. Shout - Tears For Fears
980. Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor) - Robert Palmer
979. Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
978. I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany
977. Alive - Pearl Jam
976. Heaven (Must Be There) - Eurogliders
975. Teardrops - Womack and Womack
974. Superman (It's Not Easy) - Five For Fighting
973. More Than A Feeling - Boston
972. Give It Up - Cut 'n' Move
971. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons
970. Shout to the Top - Style Council
969. My Happiness - Powderfinger
968. I'll Be Your Shelter - Taylor Dayne
967. High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
966. The Logical Song - Supertramp
965. Kids - Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue
964. Young Years - Dragon
963. Wind of Change - Scorpions
962. Planet Earth - Duran Duran
961. Over My Head (Cable Car) - The Fray
960. Bad Medicine - Bon Jovi
959. More Than This - Roxy Music
958. Coming Home - Sheppard
957. Kiss This Thing Goodbye - Del Amitri
956. The Time Warp - Original Film Soundtrack
955. A Matter of Trust - Billy Joel
954. Mmm Bop - Hanson
953. Good Lord - Birds of Tokyo
952. We Built This City - Starship
951. You Gotta Be - Des'ree
950. (I've Had) The Time Of My Life - Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
949. November Rain - Guns N' Roses
948. I Ran - A Flock of Seagulls
947. Waiting on the World to Change - John Mayer
946. I Was Made For Lovin' You - Kiss
945. I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) - Aretha Franklin and George Michael
944. Lost - The Badloves
943. I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk
942. Reckless (Don't Be So) - Australian Crawl
941. Leave A Light On - Belinda Carlisle
940. Shine - Collective Soul
939. Just The Way You Are - Bruno Mars
938. You're A Friend Of Mine - Clarence Clemons and Jackson Browne
937. Fly Away - Lenny Kravitz
936. Poison Arrow - ABC
935. Clocks - Coldplay
934. The Gambler - Kenny Rogers
933. Pour Some Sugar On Me - Def Leppard
932. Break My Stride - Unique II
931. Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
930. Hungry Heart - Bruce Springsteen
929. Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me For Me) - Blessid Union of Souls
928. Take On Me - A-Ha
927. Amazing - Alex Lloyd
926. Who Made Who - AC/DC
925. Stop - Spice Girls
924. Piano Man - Billy Joel
923. Hey Ya! - Outkast
922. Forever Now - Cold Chisel
921. Baby I Love Your Way - Big Mountain
920. Run To You - Bryan Adams
919. There's Nothing Holding Me Back - Shawn Mendes
918. Ride Like The Wind - Christopher Cross
917. Hey Jealousy - Gin Blossoms
916. California Girls - David Lee Roth
915. We're Going Home - Vance Joy
914. The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby and The Range
913. All That She Wants - Ace of Base
912. Errol - Australian Crawl
911. Photograph - Ed Sheeran
910. Oliver's Army - Elvis Costello and The Attractions
909. Lean On Me - Club Nauveau
908. One Week - Barenaked Ladies
907. Parallel Line - Keith Urban
906. I Want To Break Free - Queen
905. Something Happened on the Way to Heaven - Phil Collins
904. Love Will Never Do Without You - Janet Jackson
903. Gold On The Ceiling - The Black Keys
902. Get Outta My Dreams - Billy Ocean
901. Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
900. Another Brick in the Wall - Pink Floyd
897. She Drives Me Crazy - Fine Young Cannibals
896. Head Over Feet - Alanis Morissette
895. Sucker - Jonas Brothers
894. In A Big Country - Big Country
893. Ordinary World - Duran Duran
892. Current stand - Kids in the Kitchen
891. She Will Be Loved - Maroon 5
890. Mean to Me - Crowded House
887. Castles - Freya Ridings
886. Born To Be Alive - Patrick Hernandez
885. It's In The Way That You Use It - Eric Clapton
884. Just Like A Pill - Pink
883. Somebody's Crying - Chris Isaak
882. Antmusic - Adam Ant
881. You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet - Bachman Turner Overdrive
880. Single Ladies - Beyonce
879. Hold Me Now - The Thompson Twins
878. Boom Boom - Paul Lekakis
877. The King of Wishful Thinking - Go West
876. Flame Trees - Cold Chisel
875. F U - Cee Lo Green
874. Baker Street - Gerry Rafferty
873. Burn For You - INXS
872. Turn the Beat Around - Gloria Estefan
871. Gives You Hell - All American Rejects
870. Soul Kind of Feeling - Dynamic Hepnotics
869. Push - Matchbox 20
968. Dancing on the Ceiling - Lionel Richie
867. I'm A Believer - Smash Mouth
866. To Her Door - Paul Kelly
865. Just Like You - Robbie Nevil
864. The Breakup Song - Greg Kihn Band
863. Lovin' Each Day - Ronan Keating
862. Dreadlock Holiday - 10cc
861. One Night in Bangkok - Murray Head
860. Ain't No Doubt - Jimmy Nail
859. Slow Hands - Niall Horan
858. U.S. Forces - Midnight Oil
857. Something Got Me Started
856. If You Leave - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
855. And She Was - Talking Heads
854. Behind These Hazel Eyes - Kelly Clarkson
853. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C+C Music Factory
852. As The Days Go By - Daryl Braithwaite
851. Little Lion Man - Mumford and Sons
850. Manic Monday - The Bangles
849. Heart In Danger - Southern Sons
848. Jet Airliner - The Steve Miller Band
847. Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
846. History Never Repeats - Split Enz
845. Ray of Light - Madonna
844. When The War Is Over - Cold Chisel
843. In The Summertime - Thirsty Merc
842. Roam - The B-52's
841. The River of Dreams - Billy Joel
840. Boys Light Up - Australian Crawl
839. Bad Day - Daniel Powter
838. Band on the Run - Paul McCartney & Wings
837. Kiss - Prince
836. Scar Tissue - Red Hot Chili Peppers
835. Promised You A Miracle - Simple Minds
834. U + Ur Hand - Pink
833. To Be With You - Mr Big
832. Don't You Want Me - The Human League
831. Dance Floor Anthem - Good Charlotte
830. Handle With Care - Traveling Wiburys
829. Summer Rain - Belinda Carlisle
828. Under Pressure - Queen and David Bowie
827. Like I Can - Sam Smith
826. Hot Stuff - Donna Summer
825. Wild Wild West - The Escape Club
824. Come To Me - Diesel
823. Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay
822. Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler
821. Rush - Big Audio Dynamite
820. C'est La Vie - Robbie Nevil
819. Walking Away - Craig David
818. When Tomorrow Comes - Eurythmics
817. Shimmer - Fuel
816. Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat
815. Wish You Well - Bernard Fanning
814. Don't Go Breaking My Heart - Elton John & Kiki Dee
813. And We Danced - The Hooters
812. Would I Lie To You - Charles and Eddie
811. Pompeii - Bastille
810. Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) - Billy Ocean
809. Dreams - The Cranberries
808. You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) - Dead or Alive
807. This Love - Maroon 5
806. Hungry Eyes - Eric Carmen
805. Can't Stop This Thing We Started - Bryan Adams
804. Just Can't Get Enough - Depeche Mode
803. Someone Like You - Adele
802. Lady Writer - Dire Straits
801. I Wanna Be A Cowboy - Boys Don't Cry
800. Daughter - Pearl Jam
799. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
798. Let's Go To Bed - The Cure
797. American Woman - Lenny Kravitz
796. True Colours - Cyndi Lauper
795. Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell
794. Devil Inside - INXS
793. Hold On - Wilson Phillips
792. Whip It - Devo
791. Scar - Missy Higgins
790. Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
789. Things Can Only Get Better - D:Ream
788. Midnight Blue - Lou Gramm
787. Tequila - Dan + Shay
786. Counting The Beat - The Swingers
785. Never Let Me Go - The Black Sorrows
784. One More Time - Daft Punk
783. I'd Die To Be With You Tonight - Jimmy Barnes
782. Buffalo Soldier - Bob Marley And The Wailers
781. Finally - Ce Ce Peniston
780. You Give Love A Bad Name - Bon Jovi
779. Closer - The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey
778. Stars - Simply Red
777. Roxanne - The Police
776. We Close Our Eyes - Go West
775. Memories - Maroon 5
774. If You Want My Love - Cheap Trick
773. Little Talks - Of Monsters and Men
772. Canned Heat - Jamiroquai
771. Another Day in Paradise - Phil Collins
770. La Bamba - Los Lobos
769. Hole Hearted - Extreme
768. We Will Rock You / We are the champions - Queen
767. Apologize - Timbaland and One Republic
766. Hold the Line - Toto
765. Breakfast At Tiffany's - Deep Blue Something
764. The Power Of Love - Huey Lewis and the News
763. What About Us - Pink
762. Let's Dance - David Bowie
761. The Sweetest Thing - U2
760. Heaven Is A Place On Earth - Belinda Carlisle
759. Cherry Bomb - John Mellencamp
758. Crush - Jennifer Paige
757. We Can Get Together - Flowers
756. Dancing In The Moonlight - Toploader
755. Candle In The Wind - Elton John
754. Raspberry Beret - Prince
753. Hold My Hand - Hootie and The Blowfish
752. Galway Girl - Ed Sheeran
751. Things Don't Seem - Australian Crawl
750. Can't Help Falling in Love - UB40
749. Escapade - Janet Jackson
748. When You Were Young - The Killers
747. You Can Leave Your Hat On - Joe Cocker
746. Too Funky - George Michael
745. Centerfold - J. Geils Band
744. Let Her Go - Passenger
743. Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles
742. Cry In Shame - Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
741. Moving On Up - M People
740. If You're Gone - Matchbox 20
739. You May Be Right - Billy Joel
738. Come as you are - Nirvana
737. I'm Out Of Love - Anastacia
736. So Far Away - Dire Straits
735. I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) - Meat Loaf
734. Drive By - Train
733. Just Like Paradise - David Lee Roth
732. These Days - Rudimental ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore
731. Bow River - Cold Chisel
730. Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
729. Like The Way I Do - Melissa Etheridge
728. Everytime You Cry - John Farnham and Human Nature
727. Marry You - Bruno Mars
726. Don't Pay The Ferryman - Chris De Burgh
725. It's Only The Beginning - Deborah Conway
724. On Top Of The World - Imagine Dragons
723. Dreams Of Ordinary Men - Dragon
722. Lay Your Love On Me - Roachford
721. What I Like About You - The Romantics
720. Ocean Drive - Duke Dumont
719. Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win) - Fleetwood Mac
718. Like, Wow - Wipeout - Hoodoo Gurus
717. The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss) - Cher
716. Ho Hey - The Lumineers
715. Maneater - Hall & Oates
714. Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing - Chris Isaak
713. You Keep Me Hangin' On - Kim Wilde
712. Fresh Eyes - Andy Grammer
711. The Look Of Love - ABC
710. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing -Aerosmith
709. Hot In The City - Billy Idol
708. Love Me Like You Do - Ellie Goulding
707. Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe - Barry White
706. What's My Scene - Hoodoo Gurus
705. The Way - Fastball
704. Before I Go - Guy Sebastian
703. Ita - Cold Chisel
702. Counting Stars - One Republic
701. Valerie - Steve Winwood
700. All For You - Sister Hazel
699. Satisfied - Richard Marx
698. Cream - Prince and The New Power Generation
697. Modern Love - David Bowie
696.Can't Fight The Moonlight - LeAnn Rimes
695. If You Leave Me Now - Chicago
694. Where the streets have no name - U2
693. Fantasy - Black Box
692. Saturday Sun - Vance Joy
691. Twisting By The Pool - Dire Straits
690. Two Princes - Spin Doctors
689. Everywhere - Fleetwood Mac
688. Love Foolosophy - Jamiroquai
687. Do You See What I See - Hunters & Collectors
686. Here I Am (Come and Take Me) - UB40
685. Anchor - Birds Of Tokyo
684. Let's Hear It For The Boy - Deniece Williams
683. Cold As Ice - Foreigner
682. Make Me Lose Control - Eric Carmen
681. Man! I feel like a woman - Shania Twain
680. Circles - Post Malone
679. Another One Bites the Dust - Queen
678. Show No Mercy - Mark Williams
677. Don't Lose My Number - Phil Collins
676. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams - Green Day
675. Into the Groove - Madonna
674. Please Forgive Me - Bryan Adams
673. Power and the passion - Midnight Oil
672. I'm Yours - Jason Mraz
671. I Got You (I Feel Good) - James Brown And The Famous Flames
670.St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) - John Parr
669. All Star - Smash Mouth
668. Beautiful Trauma - Pink
667. Bad To The Bone - George Thorogood
666. Tears In Heaven - Eric Clapton
665. Hit That Perfect Beat - Bronski Beat
664. Black Fingernails Red Wine - Eskimo Joe
663. Kyrie - Mr. Mister
662. The Sign - Ace Of Base
661. Start Me Up - The Rolling Stones
660. Happier - Ed Sheeran
659. Don't Bring Me Down - Electric Light Orchestra
658. Angel of Harlem - U2
657. Remember The Time - Michael Jackson
656. The Reason - Hoobastank
655. Boys In Town - Divinyls
654. I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred
653. Everytime You Go Away - Paul Young
652. Harder To Breathe - Maroon 5
651. Bizarre love triangle - New Order
650. All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You - Heart
649. London Calling - The Clash
648. Better Man - Robbie Williams
647. Pop Muzik - M
646.Head Over Heels - Tears For Fears
645.I'll Be There For You - Rembrandts
644.Adore You - Harry Styles
643.Hey Little Girl - Icehouse
642.Things That Make You Go Hmmmm - C+C Music Factory
641.The Heat Is On - Glenn Frey
640.Lonely Boy - The Black Keys
639.Respectable - Mel and Kim
638.Every Morning - Sugar Ray
637.Kiss The Bride - Elton John
636.Sorry - Justin Bieber
635.Candy - Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's
634.A Girl Like You - Edwyn Collins
633.Superfreak - Rick James
632.Shallow - Lady Gaga ft. Bradley Cooper
631.Kokomo - The Beach Boys
630.The Middle - Jimmy Eat World
629.Signed Sealed Delivered I'm Yours - Stevie Wonder
628.Free fallin - Tom Petty
627.Driving Wheels - Jimmy Barnes
626.Missing - Everything But The Girl
625.Africa - Toto
624.Geronimo - Sheppard
623.The Joker [Album Version] - The Steve Miller Band
622.Push it - Salt-N-Pepa
621.It's Only Natural - Crowded House
620.Shotgun - George Ezra
619.Call Me - Blondie
618.How Bizarre - OMC
617.Wild World - Maxi Priest
616.Love Your Way - Powderfinger
615.Walkin' On Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves
614.Layla (Unplugged) - Eric Clapton
613.Don't Change - INXS
612.Promises - Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
611.My Life - Billy Joel
610.Addicted to love - Robert Palmer
609.You Don't Treat Me No Good - Sonia Dada
608.The Fighter - Keith Urban ft. Carrie Underwood
607.Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper
606.Closer To Free - The BoDeans
605.Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel
604.Crazy - Gnarls Barkley
603.Uptown Girl - Billy Joel
602.Friday I'm In Love - The Cure
601.Seven Wonders - Fleetwood Mac
600.Wheels - Foo Fighters
599.Grease - Frankie Valli
598.Toy Soldiers - Martika
597.Sharp Dressed Man - ZZ Top
596.10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
595.We Are Family - Sister Sledge
594.The Impression That I Get - The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
593.All I Need Is A Miracle (Album) - Mike + The Mechanics
592.Plans - Birds Of Tokyo
591.Simply Irresistable - Robert Palmer
590.Hot Hot Hot - Arrow
589.I Can Dream About You - Dan Hartman
588.I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry
587.Bang A Gong (Get It On) - T.Rex
586.Eternal Flame - The Bangles
585.Shiny Happy People - R.E.M.
584.What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 feat. SZA
583.Jump - Van Halen
582.Sadness - Enigma
581.Tucker's Daughter - Ian Moss
580.The Lazy Song - Bruno Mars
579.Dangerous - Roxette
578.Long Day - Matchbox 20
577.I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues - Elton John
576.Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith ft. Normani
575.All I Want Is You - U2
574.Bad - Michael Jackson
573.That Word (L.O.V.E) - Rockmelons
572.Hey Soul Sister - Train
571.Rosanna - Toto
570.You Oughta Know - Alanis Morissette
569.Perfect Strangers - Jonas Blue ft. JP Cooper
568.Better Be Home Soon - Crowded House
567.Celebration - Kool and The Gang
566.When You Walk In The Room - Paul Carrack
565.Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
564.Are You Old Enough - Dragon
563.Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
562.More Than Words - Extreme
561.All Fired Up – Pat Benatar
560.Life is a rollercoaster - Ronan Keating
559.The Only Way Is Up - Yazz
558.Better - Screaming Jets
557.Out Of Touch - Hall & Oates
556.Fire and the Flood - Vance Joy
555.Bring Me Some Water - Melissa Etheridge
554.Close To You - Maxi Priest
553.It's Still Rock and Roll To Me - Billy Joel
552.If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
551.Runnin' Down A Dream - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
550.Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
549.High - Lighthouse Family
548.One Thing Right - Marshmello & Kane Brown
547.I Want A New Drug - Huey Lewis and the News
546.Nothing Else Matters - Metallica
545.You Got It (The Right Stuff) - New Kids On The Block
544.No Such Thing - John Mayer
543Alone - Heart
542.Freedom 90 - George Michael
541.Unguarded Moment - The Church
540.Lady Marmalade - Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya and Pink
539.Hot Summer Nights - Night
538.All You Zombies - The Hooters
537.Break Me, Shake Me - Savage Garden
536.Be Alright - Dean Lewis
534.Drop The Pilot - Joan Armatrading
534.If You Could Only See - Tonic
533.Blue Monday - New Order
532.When Love Comes To Town - U2 and B.B. King
531.Show Me Heaven - Maria McKee
530.Girls On Film - Duran Duran
529.The Greatest Mistakes - Birds Of Tokyo
528.I Shot The Sheriff - Eric Clapton
527.The Best Things in Life Are Free - Janet Jackson with Luthur Vandross
526.Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
525.Can't Get You Out Of My Head - Kylie Minogue
524.Come Back and Stay - Paul Young
523.Mr Jones - Counting Crows
522.Don't Leave Me This Way - The Communards
521.Opportunity - Pete Murray
520.Easy Lover - Philip Bailey and Phil Collins
519.Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of...) - Lou Bega
518.Rock The Casbah - The Clash
517.Rolling In The Deep - Adele
516.Shape I'm In - Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons
515.Everybody Have Fun Tonight - Wang Chung
514.American Life In The Summertime - Francis Dunnery
513.Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
512.Alone With You - The Sunnyboys
511.Livin La Vida Loca - Ricky Martin
510.Big Time - Peter Gabriel
509.Break Even - The Script
508.Dumb Things - Paul Kelly and The Messengers
507.Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams
506.Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics
505.Give Me Tonight - Brad Cox
504.I Want You Back - The Jackson 5
503.Breaking the girl - Red Hot Chili Peppers
502.Slave To Love - Bryan Ferry
501.Kiss Somebody - Morgan Evans
500.My Baby - Cold Chisel
499.Cosmic Girl - Jamiroquai
498.Higher Love - Steve Winwood
497.Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me) - Train
496.Janie's Got A Gun - Aerosmith
495.When You're Gone - Bryan Adams ft. Melanie C
494.All Night Long (All Night) - Lionel Richie
493.Lose My Mind - Dean Lewis
492.September - Earth, Wind & Fire
491.The Final Countdown - Europe
490.It Ain't Over 'till It's Over - Lenny Kravitz
489.Leave Me Alone (I'm Lonely) - Pink
488.You Might Think - The Cars
487.Smooth - Santana ft. Rob Thomas
486.Hymn to Her - Pretenders
485.A Little Less Conversation - Elvis Presley Vs JXL
484.Walk Of Life - Dire Straits
483.Thank You - Dido
482.Maniac - Michael Sembello
481. I Will Wait - Mumford and Sons
480.Bennie And The Jets - Elton John
479.Papa Don't Preach - Madonna
478.Californication - Red Hot Chili Peppers
477.I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber
476.Shadows Of The Night - Pat Benatar
475.December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
474.Copperhead Road - Steve Earle
473.Whenever, Wherever - Shakira
472.I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner
471.Sunday Morning - No Doubt
470.Listen Like Thieves - INXS
469.Follow You Follow Me - Genesis
468.Get Lucky - Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams
467.Walk This Way - Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith
466.Crazy - Seal
465.I Don't Want To Be - Gavin DeGraw
464.Trouble - Lindsey Buckingham
463.Let's Kiss (Like The Angels Do) - Wendy Matthews
462.Dreams - Van Halen
461.How To Save A Life - The Fray
460.You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
459.Hands - Jewel
458.Standing On The Outside - Cold Chisel
457.Spinning Around - Kylie Minogue
456.Is this love - Bob Marley And The Wailers
455.Born In The U.S.A - Bruce Springsteen
454.The Most Beautiful Girl In The World - Prince
453.Can We Pretend - Pink ft. Cash Cash
452.No Secrets - The Angels
451.Love Is All Around - Wet Wet Wet
450.Suspicious Minds - Fine Young Cannibals
449.Firework - Katy Perry
448.One Summer - Daryl Braithwaite
447.Even Better Than The Real Thing - U2
446.I'm So Excited - Pointer Sisters
445.Wake Me Up When September Ends - Green Day
444.Evil Woman - Electric Light Orchestra
443.I feel the earth move - Martika
442.Soul To Squeeze - Red Hot Chili Peppers
441.Moves Like Jagger - Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera
440.Love Is a Battlefield - Pat Benatar
439.Lightning Crashes - Live
438.I'm Your Man - Wham!
437.Wasted Time - Keith Urban
436.Should've known better - Richard Marx
435.Closing Time - Semisonic
434.Atomic - Blondie
433.Photograph - Nickelback
432.Le Freak - Chic
431.Beds are burning - Midnight Oil
430.Strong Enough - Sheryl Crow
429.All Summer Long - Kid Rock
428.Send Me An Angel - Real Life
427.I Touch Myself - Divinyls
426.Endless Summer Nights - Richard Marx
425.Blank Space - Taylor Swift
424.Dancing In The Street - David Bowie and Mick Jagger
423.Sleeping Satellite - Tasmin Archer
422.It's My Life - Bon Jovi
421.The Reflex - Duran Duran
420.I'm Every Woman - Whitney Houston
419.We Didn't Start The Fire - Billy Joel
418.Young Hearts Run Free - Kym Mazelle
417.Love Someone - Lukas Graham
416.Don't Stop Believin' - Journey
415.Miss Freelove '69 - Hoodoo Gurus
414.Lay It All On Me - Rudimental feat. Ed Sheeran
413.Broken Wings - Mr. Mister
412.Everlasting Love - U2
411.Runaway Train - Soul Asylum
410.Fame - Irene Cara
409.Stay With Me - Sam Smith
408.Horror movie - Skyhooks
407.There She Goes - Sixpence None The Richer
406.(I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight - Cutting Crew
405.Whatever You Want - Pink
404.Solid Rock - Goanna
403.Black Velvet - Alannah Myles
402.Let's Go - Wang Chung
401.Mr Brightside - The Killers
400.Alive and Kicking - Simple Minds
399.Slide - Goo Goo Dolls
398.Shake A Tail Feather - Ray Charles with The Blues Brothers
397.Straight Lines - Silverchair
396.A Good Heart - Feargal Sharkey
395.Knock On Wood - Amii Stewart
394.Just The Way It Is, Baby - Rembrandts
393.Like A Virgin - Madonna
392.Your Body Is A Wonderland - John Mayer
391.Rain - Dragon
390.I'm Like A Bird - Nelly Furtado
389.Can You Feel It - The Jacksons
388.Run To Paradise - Choirboys
387.Joey - Concrete Blonde
386.Wanna Be Starting Somethin' - Michael Jackson
385.Yellow - Coldplay
384.Radar Love - Golden Earring
383.The Right Thing - Simply Red
382.I Say A Little Prayer - DIANA KING
381.Lay It On Me - Vance Joy
380.Come Said The Boy - Mondo Rock
379.Can't Get Enough Of You Baby - Smash Mouth
378.I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor
377.Stop and stare - One Republic
376.Chained To The Wheel - The Black Sorrows
375.With Arms Wide Open - Creed
374.99 Luftballoons - Nena
373.Elevation - U2
372.Love Is In The Air - John Paul Young
371.Express Yourself - Madonna
370.Save Tonight - Eagle-Eye Cherry
369.Walk Me Home - Pink
368.Heartache Tonight - Eagles
367.Did It Again - Kylie Minogue
366.No Lies - Noiseworks
365.We Are Young - Fun
364.Every Little Thing She Does is Magic - The Police
363.No Aphrodisiac - The Whitlams
362.Kids In America - Kim Wilde
361.Best Day of My Life - American Authors
360.Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John
359.Rock Lobster - The B-52's
358.Thought I'd Died And Gone To Heaven - Bryan Adams
357.Mess Her Up - Amy Shark
356.Thunderstruck - AC/DC
355.Killing Me Softly - FUGEES
354.Maggie May - Rod Stewart
353.Waves - Dean Lewis
352.The Look - Roxette
351.Wonderwall - Oasis
350.Echo beach - Martha and the Muffins
349.That's Freedom - John Farnham
348.Complicated - Avril Lavigne
347.New Sensation - INXS
346.Bad Influence - Pink
345.Message To My Girl - Split Enz
344.Grease Megamix - Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
343.In These Arms - Bon Jovi
342.I Don't Feel Like Dancin' - Scissor Sisters
341.I won't back down - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
340.That Don't Impress Me Much - Shania Twain
339.Tonight She Comes - The Cars
338.Dani California - Red Hot Chili Peppers
337.Our Lips Are Sealed - The Go-Go's
336.Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
335.Why Can't This Be Love - Van Halen
334.Who Will Save Your Soul - Jewel
333.Cocoon - Milky Chance
332.Sunday Bloody Sunday - U2
331.I Try - Macy Gray
330.Crazy - Icehouse
329.Teenage Dream - Katy Perry
328.Real World - Matchbox 20
327.Would I Lie To You - Eurythmics
326.Sugar - Maroon 5
325.Hit Me With Your Best Shot - Pat Benatar
324.China Grove - The Doobie Brothers
323.You Sexy Thing - T-Shirt
322.Rev It Up - Jerry Harrison
321.Big Girls Don't Cry - Fergie
320.Be Good Johnny - Men At Work
319.You Learn - Alanis Morissette
318.I’m Not The Only One - Sam Smith
317.Don’t You Forget About Me - Simple Minds
316.Patience - Guns N' Roses
315.Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners
314.Mascara - Killing Heidi
313.The A Team - Ed Sheeran
312.Livin' Thing - Electric Light Orchestra
311.Desire - U2
310.Dreamlover - Mariah Carey
309.Zebra - The John Butler Trio
308.Gold - Spandau Ballet
307.You Were Meant For Me - Jewel
306.Original Sin - INXS
305.Cake By The Ocean - DNCE
304.Pleasure And Pain - Divinyls
303.Hazard - Richard Marx
302.Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran
301.Short Skirt/Long Jacket - CAKE
300.Rocket Man - Elton John
299.This Kiss - Faith Hill
298.Road To Nowhere - Talking Heads
297.Budapest - George Ezra
296.While You See a Chance - Steve Winwood
295.Walkin' On The Sun - Smash Mouth
294.Barbados - Models
293.What You Waiting For - Gwen Stefani
292.Great Southern Land - Icehouse
291.Thriller - Michael Jackson
290.Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
289.Kiss On My List - Hall & Oates
288.I Want That Man - Deborah Harry
287.Life In The Fast Lane - Eagles
286.Weather With You - Crowded House
285.Raise Your Glass - Pink
284.Saturday Night - Cold Chisel
283.Let's Talk About Sex - Salt-N-Pepa
282.Take Me Back - Noiseworks
281.Open Your Heart - Madonna
280.White Wedding - Billy Idol
279.Kiss From A Rose - Seal
278.Happy - Pharrell Williams
277.Throw Your Arms Around Me - Hunters & Collectors
276.It's only rock n roll (But I like it) - The Rolling Stones
275.Lovefool - The Cardigans
274.Viva La Vida - Coldplay
273.Little Red Corvette - Prince
272.Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
271.Luka - Suzanne Vega
270.You Give Me Something - Jamiroquai
269.Life Is A Highway - Tom Cochrane
268.Sussudio - Phil Collins
267.Bitter Sweet Symphony - The Verve
266.Jessie's Girl - Rick Springfield
265.Shake It Off - Taylor Swift
264.Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me - Elton John
263.How Will I Know - Whitney Houston
262.Learn To Fly - Foo Fighters
261.Sweet Dreams - Eurythmics
260.Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye ft. Kimbra
259.Good Vibrations - Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch
258.Sounds Of Then - GANGgajang
257.Don't Let Me Get Me - Pink
256.I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - U2
255.Joyride - Roxette
254.Hurts So Good - John Mellencamp
253.Shut Up and Dance - Walk The Moon
252.Who Are You - The Who
251.Tip Of My Tongue - Diesel
250.Walk Like An Egyptian - The Bangles
249.Somebody Told Me - The Killers
248.Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes
247.Only Wanna Be With You - Hootie and The Blowfish
246.You Can't Hurry Love - Phil Collins
245.Adore - Amy Shark
244.I Send A Message - INXS
243.Day Drunk - Morgan Evans
242.Ice ice baby - VANILLA ICE
241.Hall of Fame - The Script ft. Will.I.Am
240.Living in the 70's - Skyhooks
239.I Want You - Savage Garden
238.Orange Crush - R.E.M.
237.Two Of Us - Birds Of Tokyo
236.Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley
235.Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Jimmy Barnes
234.Good Thing - Fine Young Cannibals
233.Follow Me - Uncle Kracker
232.Something So Strong - Crowded House
231.It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
230.Always Something There to Remind Me - Naked Eyes
229.Sunsets - Powderfinger
228.Y.M.C.A. - Village People
227.Little Lies - Fleetwood Mac
226.Mustang Sally - The Commitments
225.7 Minutes - Dean Lewis
224.Funky Town - Pseudo Echo
223.When You Say Nothing At All - Ronan Keating
222.This is How a Heart Breaks - Rob Thomas
221.Ride On Time - Black Box
220.Every Breath You Take - The Police
219.Unbelievable - EMF
218.Jump (For My Love) - Pointer Sisters
217.Feel - Robbie Williams
216.Brown Sugar - The Rolling Stones
215.VOGUE - Madonna
214.Urgent - Foreigner
213.You get what you give - New Radicals
212.Healing Hands - Conrad Sewell
211.Need You Tonight - INXS
210.Murder on the dancefloor - Sophie Ellis-Bextor
209.Careless Whisper - George Michael
208.Out Of Mind Out Of Sight - Models
207.Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) - Garbage
206.Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen
205.Girls Like You - Maroon 5
204.It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) - AC/DC
203.Lonely No More - Rob Thomas
202.Everybody Wants To Rule The World - Tears For Fears
201.Mysterious Ways - U2
200.Nothing Breaks Like A Heart - Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
199.Shake It Up - The Cars
198.Cats in The Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe
197.Flashdance (What a Feeling) - Irene Cara
196.Touch - Noiseworks
195.All I Wanna Do - Sheryl Crow
194.When Doves Cry - Prince
193.Riptide - Vance Joy
192.Never Tear Us Apart - INXS
191.Don't Stop Till You Get Enough - Michael Jackson
190.Stay (I Missed You) - Lisa Loab and Nine Stories
189.Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down
188.Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
187.Kiss Me - Sixpence None The Richer
186.LOVE CATS - The Cure
185.Chasing Cars - Snow Patrol
184.Just A Girl - No Doubt
183.The Boys Of Summer - Don Henley
182.Angel - SHAGGY
181.Brown Eyed Girl - Van Morrison
180.New Years day - U2
179.Everybody Hurts - R.E.M.
178.Who knew - Pink
177.Blaze Of Glory - Jon Bon Jovi
176.Material Girl - Madonna
175.In Too Deep - Genesis
174.Times Like These - Foo Fighters
173.Fast Car - Tracy Chapman
172.Smooth Criminal - Michael Jackson
171.From This Moment On - Shania Twain
170.Cheap Wine - Cold Chisel
169.Grenade - Bruno Mars
168.Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? - Rod Stewart
167.Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain) - INXS
166.Torn - Natalie Imbruglia
165.I Want Your Sex - George Michael
164.Tell Her About It - Billy Joel
163.You're Beautiful - James Blunt
162.All The Small Things - Blink-182
161.My Sharona - The Knack
160.Red Red Wine - UB40
159.Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N' Roses
158.Take My Breath Away - Berlin
157.She's So High - Tal Bachman
156.True - Spandau Ballet
155.(Absolutely) Story Of A Girl - Ninedays
154.Respect - Aretha Franklin
153.Two Hearts - Phil Collins
152.Sober - Pink
151.Highway To Hell - AC/DC
150.Lanterns - Birds Of Tokyo
149.Ghostbusters - Ray Parker Jr.
148.Thorn In My Side - Eurythmics
147.Last Kiss - Pearl Jam
146.Tainted Love - Soft Cell
145.Vertigo - U2
144.Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
143.When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going - Billy Ocean
142.Semi-Charmed Life - Third Eye Blind
141.7 Days - Craig David
140.I Got You - Split Enz
139.Weir - Killing Heidi
138.Love Bites - Def Leppard
137.Love Story - Taylor Swift
136.Beautiful People - Australian Crawl
135.Easy - Faith No More
134.Can't Feel My Face - The Weeknd
133.Brass In Pocket (I'm Special) - Pretenders
132.Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
131.Heaven - Bryan Adams
130.Sexyback - Justin Timberlake
129.Ironic - Alanis Morissette
128.Good Times - INXS & Jimmy Barnes
127.Holiday - Madonna
126.Losing My Religion - R.E.M.
125.Hot n Cold - Katy Perry
124.Message In A Bottle - The Police
123.Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinead O'Connor
122.Blame It On The Boogie - The Jacksons
121.3 A.M. - Matchbox 20
120.Killer Queen - Queen
119.Kyrie - Mr. Mister
118.Song 2 - Blur
117.Talkin' Bout A Revolution - Tracy Chapman
116.Feel Good Time - Pink
115.Drive - The Cars
114.Dancing In The Storm - Boom Crash Opera
113.Jive Talkin' - Bee Gees
112.Under The Bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers
111.Two Strong Hearts - John Farnham
110.Use Somebody - Kings Of Leon
109.What About Me - Moving Pictures
108.Nutbush City Limits - Ike and Tina Turner
107.Working Class Man - Jimmy Barnes
106.To The Moon and Back - Savage Garden
105.Dance Hall Days - Wang Chung
104.Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Jet
103.Linger - The Cranberries
102.Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham!
101.Your Song - Elton John
100. Jack And Diane - John Mellencamp
99. Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson
98. Missing You - John Waite
97. Superstition - Stevie Wonder
96. About A Girl - Nirvana
95. American Pie - Don McLean
94. How You Remind Me - Nickelback
93. Don't Speak - No Doubt
92. Mickey - Toni Basil
91. Radio Ga Ga - Queen
90. Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) - The Offspring
89. Damn I wish I was your lover - Sophie B. Hawkins
88. In Between Days - The Cure
87. No Second Prize - Jimmy Barnes
86. Born This Way - Lady Gaga
85. Tiny Dancer - Elton John
84. Blue Sky Mine - Midnight Oil
83. So What - Pink
82. Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry
81. Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm - Crash Test Dummies
80. Pride (in the name of love) - U2
79. Sweat (A La La La La Long) - INNER CIRCLE
78. In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
77. Dancing Queen - ABBA
76. When I Come Around - Green Day
75. Beat it - Michael Jackson
74. What's Up? - 4 Non Blondes
73. Have A Nice Day - Bon Jovi
72. Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran
71. Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits
70. (If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here - Shania Twain
69. Dancing In The Dark - Bruce Springsteen
68. This Is Me - KeSha
67. Miss you - The Rolling Stones
66. Funky Cold Medina - Tone-Loc
65. Hello - Adele
64. World Where You Live - Crowded House
63. Bright Side Of The Road - Van Morrison
62. Sex On Fire - Kings Of Leon
61. Wouldn't It Be Good - Nik Kershaw
60. Beautiful Stranger - Madonna
59. Here Without You - 3 Doors Down
58. Rebel Yell - Billy Idol
57. Wannabe - Spice Girls
56. Stuck In The Middle With You - Stealers Wheel
55. Rock DJ - Robbie Williams
54. I'm Still Standing - Elton John
53. Shutting Down Our Town - Jimmy Barnes
52. Always - Bon Jovi
51. The Way You Make Me Feel - Michael Jackson
50. The Horses - Daryl Braithwaite
49. Blister In The Sun - Violent Femmes
48. Just Give Me A Reason - Pink ft. Nate Reuss
47. Money For Nothing - Dire Straits
46. Locked Out Of Heaven - Bruno Mars
45. If I Could Turn Back Time - Cher
44. Beautiful Day - U2
43. 1999 - Prince
42. Heroes - David Bowie
41. I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas
40. Summer Of '69 - Bryan Adams
39. Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance) - Green Day
38. Girls Just Want To Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper
37. Keep The Faith - Bon Jovi
36. Pressure Down - John Farnham
35. Roar - Katy Perry
34. Here I Go Again '87 - Whitesnake
33. Footloose - Kenny Loggins
32. Holy Grail - Hunters & Collectors
31. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
30. Land Of Confusion - Genesis
29. Choir - Guy Sebastian
28. (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) - Beastie Boys
27. By My Side - INXS
26. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
25. Don't stand so close to me - The Police
24. Love Shack - The B-52's
23. Rock & Roll All Nite - Kiss
22. Perfect - Ed Sheeran ft. Beyonce
21. Down Under - Men At Work
20. I Wanna Dance with Somebody -Whitney Houston
19. Better Man - Pearl Jam
18. Faith - George Michael
17. Khe Sanh - Cold Chisel
16. Can't Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake
15. One - U2
14. What You Need - INXS
13. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - Bryan Adams
12. Dance Monkey - Tones And I
11. Imagine - John Lennon
10. You're The Voice - John Farnham
9. Get The Party Started - Pink
8. Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin
7. Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden
6. Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi
5. Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
4. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
3. Like a Prayer - Madonna
2. You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC
1. We are the world - USA for Africa