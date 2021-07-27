Quarantine Breach As Cargo Ship Docked In Freemantle Offloads Three Positive Crew Members

Two West Australian healthcare workers have been forced into hotel quarantine following a breach of Covid protocols at Fiona Stanley Hospital.

A mechanical fault with a lift has been blamed for the failure during the transfer of three "critically ill" seafarers with Covid-19 from the M-V DARIYA KRISHNA for treatment.

Health Minister Roger Cook said it was very disappointing and simply not good enough.

"We are very clear about our instructions that all COVID protocols needed to be followed to reduce the risk to the West Australian community." - Hon. Roger Cook

Meantime, Premier Mark McGowan said with only a week between cargo ships contaminated with covid positive crew, managing the ships was stressful and risky.

"Our preference is that the ship leaves as soon as possible to reduce the risk and set the right example because we don't want the ships coming with infected crew members," he said.

"When these ships go to Indonesia, the crew need to have proper protocols to ensure that they don't get the virus on board...That basically means the crews should not go ashore in Indonesia" - Premier Mark McGowan

The Premier hopes the BBC California, which docked in the state with 10 infected crew members on board a week ago could take to the high seas soon.

